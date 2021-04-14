There are so many environmental concerns these days, and they are becoming more crucial by the day. Most of us at least realize the need to make small changes to help save resources and stop exploiting the planet. But some of us are taking further steps to ensure our carbon footprint left on the earth is as light and small as possible.

How do you do that when you travel a lot for business purposes, however? There is no doubt that unless you are walking to your destinations you are going to be making a serious impact on the environment with each move. Luckily, there are some ways you can reduce that while on business trips.

Tip #1: Use Intercity Bus Service

Travel between cities? Consider using Intercity bus service. Taking a bus between cities or states is a great idea, because you are piling a number of people into the vehicle and using less fuel (and so creating less pollution) than everyone taking their own cars. A bus is also much smaller than a plane and requires less fuel and emits less pollution, even with a long travel time.

Tip #2: Go Somewhere Pedestrian Friendly

If possible, keep your travels places where you can easily walk where you want to go. Maybe it is a centralized area of a city where you will be spending most of your time. Or even a place with smaller distances between other towns, where you can walk there yourself. Watch out for areas that don’t have good sidewalks or walking paths near their roads.

Tip #3: Eat Vegan

This is probably the best possible thing you can do for the environment. So much land and resources are used for grazing and feed to animals (especially cattle) that if the world stopped eating meat we could feed the world over and over again. But you don’t have to go Vegan all the time if you don’t want to. Just do it while you travel and you will be offsetting a lot of the environmental damage you have induced during your trip.

Tip #4: Use Public Transportation

If walking isn’t always an option, try avoid taking cabs. Subways, trains, buses…these are much better uses of resources and less harmful, plus they tend to be faster and cheaper.

Tip #5: Fly Shorter Distances

Flying across the world is an amazing experience, but it isn’t something to do all the time. Try taking the majority of your trips to places not that far from you. The less you stay

in the air, the less resources you are using to get there.

Tip #6: Travel Less, For Longer Periods Of Time

When you do travel a great distance you should try and remain there for longer. This will allow you to see more without flying back and forth. When I went to Europe for the first time I stayed there for several months, going from place to place, often by bus or carpool when I went to other countries. That way I could experience it all without flying back out multiple times.

Tip #7: Sort Your Recycling

It can be a little inconvenient, but recycling while traveling is a great idea. Sort all of your garbage, then ask the hotel where you can take it. At the end of your stay you can drop it all off at the recycling center. Time consuming, perhaps, but simple enough and very helpful.

Tip #8: Rent Fuel Efficient Cars

Sometimes it is inevitable, and you need to rent out a car. Avoid gas guzzlers, or anything with energy wasting features. Try getting a more fuel efficient car, preferably one rated as more eco friendly. Remember that smaller cars need less gas and use what they have better.

Tip #9: Buddy Up In Hotel Rooms

Hotel rooms waste so many things, from energy to water. Cut down on that by sharing rooms with the people you travel with. The more people who can stay in a room, the less resources you will use. Plus, it saves on a ton of money. Most hotels have rooms with double beds and a fold out sleeper on the couch. They might also rent out cots.

Tip #10: Do Your Research

Before you go anywhere, research local businesses and attractions, roads and public transportation routes. Knowing where everything is and what you can do in any given area makes it easier to stay green. You can select environmentally friendly businesses, find Vegetarian or Vegan restaurants, know where bus stops are located and everything else you might need.

Any tips for green travel? Let us know in the comments.