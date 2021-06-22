Appliances have made our lives a lot easier because we cannot imagine performing daily tasks in the absence of appliances, especially when it comes to working in the kitchen. Among the larger kitchen appliances, you will find refrigerators and ovens essential if you want to save time, store food, and have a fully functional kitchen.

The smaller kitchen appliances, such as a juicer and a toaster, matter too. Nonetheless, if this is the first time you are setting up a kitchen area, here are top small appliances that will boost the functionality of your kitchen. If you are looking for the best refrigerators, we recommend that you check in with Bashir Dawood and see the amazing range of kitchen appliances they have to offer.

Coffee Maker

For all coffee fans out there, if you don’t want to spend all of your money on Starbucks every day, it is time to invest your money in a coffee maker, which is a small yet significant kitchen appliance. Besides setting up a coffee maker in your kitchen, you can also set it up in your home office and have a kick start every morning, without having to run to the nearest coffee shop each day.

Small Oven/ Toaster

Who doesn’t love warm, crispy toasts in the morning? Toasters and toaster ovens can make your kitchen more functional, while you can try out a variety of toast and recipes, such as bagels, avocado toasts, cheese bun, and crisp slices of bread. If you want to warm up anything later, you have your warm oven to rely on. A small oven and a toaster are going to make your life easier.

Juicer/ Blender

Next on the list, we have a must-have kitchen appliance for all smoothie lovers who can make good use of a juicer and a blender. Besides, if you are trying to consume healthily and skip fast food, you might want to prepare your sauces and soups at home.

Some people confuse the blender with a food processor, whereas both these appliances have different purposes. The objective of a blender is to mix or blend two or more ingredients together, to obtain a liquid. Compared to a food processor, a blender and juicer mechanism is less complex and more energy-saving. The blades of a blender/ juicer are usually less sharp than that of a food processor. However, you can perfectly use it with ice cubes.

Food Processor/ Mixer

If you like to cook your meals home and eat healthily, you are more likely to chop loads of veggies and fruits. A food processor is a small kitchen appliance that can save your time and effort while preparing delicious food. A food processor can become your most reliable kitchen partner. Typically, a food processor comes with a variety of blade attachments that suit different purposes.

If you love to bake cakes and even your own bread at home, you will need a mixer. This small kitchen appliance is effective for the combination of all sorts of ingredients used for the batter. Some mixers also allow kneading.