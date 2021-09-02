The challenge of keeping up with the changing landscape during this pandemic is daunting as so many companies are adapting to a fully digital environment. A completely new way of promoting events and exhibitions on the Internet has emerged.

2021 is the year to prepare for your fluency with get started HK and adjust your planning cycle to meet your marketing goals. While no one can tell you exactly what to do and how to prepare, we know that content is king!

Here are some tips for creating the best marketing strategy for business growth:

Market Research

Market research involves researching people as sellers, buyers, and consumers based on their views, habits, preferences, and purchasing power. Most of the work done by most research firms is done by specific companies for specific purposes. However, some companies also regularly collect various data and then try to sell some or all of the companies that may benefit from this information.

Marketing research can be quantitative, qualitative, or a combination of both.

Personalize Your Marketing Message

Brand consistency is essential for new business in Hong Kong. It is often said that persistence and discipline are important factors only for the largest companies. changes over time, consistency is key as it builds trust, especially among your customers.

Marketers must personalize each message by digging deeper and understanding demographics, interest categories, and market segments. This includes really getting into the mind of the prospect so you can know what they are afraid of, what they want, and what they want.

Using Google My Business

Google My Business is one of the most powerful and effective marketing strategies that every company should include in their business plan. About 60% of users use their mobile devices to find local services and over 80% do searches. worldwide performed in the Google search engine. And if your business is focused on local markets, then this is the perfect tool to help you grow your business.

Well, here is a free tool provided by Google that can help you get more customers to your website and monitor local information about your business. More importantly, it can also help you connect with your customers so you can build confidence in your brand in the fierce competition from Hong Kong.

Digital Marketing Excellence

Hire a good digital marketing professional as a freelancer or full-time employee to carry out the various digital marketing processes on your blog. This will be useful for positioning your blog in the first Google search results, and getting to the top always gets more attention.

No one usually looks for websites that appear on the second or third page in Google search results!

Make your target audience feel “heard”

Social media is not a channel for introducing yourself, but a great opportunity to help your audience and improve their lives. In all virtual and physical environments, people are surrounded by advertisements. A social media post that simply says, “Buy this for me” is not interesting to people in the digital age.

What people want and care about is “I can help you with this” if you buy from me. Buying/selling parts of the story are not out of focus, but to make a profit by showing how your product will change, you need their experience.

Analyze Competitors

Analysis for you and generate a report of a company’s strategy and how that strategy compares to its competitors. The purpose of a competitive analysis is to examine the strengths and weaknesses of competitors in your industry.

More importantly, it provides strategies that will act as a competitive advantage to enter your market and any weaknesses that can be exploited in the product development cycle.

So, if you want to improve your business, you need to learn more about your competitors and understand their strategies for selling their products and services.

Email Marketing

Email marketing has a huge impact in the B2B world. And when it comes to lead generation methods, email marketing is one of the biggest losers.

According to B2B email marketing statistics, 86% of business professionals choose email for business communications. CTR (click-through rate) is 47 times higher for B2B email campaigns. Almost 59% of B2B professionals agree that they enjoy email marketing the most. Marketing tactics for generating income.

Digital Marketing Helps Increase Revenue

Higher conversion rates achieved through effective digital marketing techniques will bring many benefits to you and your business in terms of higher and higher revenues. Google confirms this in a study by IPSOS Hong Kong, according to which the revenue growth expectations of companies using a digital marketing strategy are 2.8 times higher than those of companies not using a digital marketing strategy.

Influencer Marketing

Influencer Marketing is one of the best ways to promote your brand and increase your online visibility. This includes partnering with creators that match your brand message and promoting products through their channels. According to the Influencer Marketing Hub, nine out of 10 marketers believe influencer marketing is effective.

That’s right: Influencers attract more users than branded content. The average engagement rate with influencers is around 5.7%, which is about 2x higher than content brands posted on Instagram. Plus, companies using influencer marketing earn $ 18 for every dollar spent.

Create a subscription model

While this may not sound like marketing, offering a subscription to your products is a marketing decision. Giving your customers the ability to sign up is essentially positioning your products as essential items in their daily lives. However, creating a subscription model requires more work than other marketing tactics, but it is an extremely effective way to generate consistent income.