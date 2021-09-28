Dogs have long been deemed man’s best friend, so it makes sense to want to spend every day with them. If you’re the owner of a dog walking business, you’re likely doing something that you love deeply.

That being said, herding excited puppies can be tiring. Those fluffy, slobbering angels can be quite the handful! Luckily, there are a couple of tips you can implement to make your walking all the more pleasant.

Take Your Time

While the dogs will undoubtedly be jumping for joy when you begin a walk, there is no rush. No race will be won by speedwalking through your morning voyage across town or to the park, so just relax.

Maintain a swift yet leisurely pace and enjoy yourself. This will keep the dogs calm and destressed, as well as give yourself time to breathe.

Invest In Your Footwear

All that dog walking can lead to wear and tear on your feet if you are not dressed accordingly. It’s important to wear comfortable shoes that can support your feet for extended periods of time.

Wearing sneakers that are too tight or distressed can lead to blisters and, in severe cases, bunions. If you have begun developing bunions or bunionettes, consider visiting www.northwestsurgerycenter.com/ for more information on how to properly cure them. You’re going to spend a majority of your time walking, so spending a decent amount of money on comfortable and functional shoes is almost a necessity.

Visit Dog Parks

For your furry companions, going to the dog park is like taking a vacation to Disneyland. It will give them a safe space to roam around and burn off some energy, plus it can give you a break from struggling to keep several dogs together and moving along a sidewalk. Take this time to give them snacks and water and give each one a good scratch behind the ears.

Know Your Limits

You can love what you do and even be great at it, but everybody has limitations, and knowing what yours are can save you a lot of headaches. Figure out roughly how many dogs you can manage at one time; is it three, four, five? Maybe just two? Also knowing how well you can control certain dogs and how long a leash each one will need can be helpful, equipping shorter leashes for more control and guidance.

Be sure to stay hydrated and bring a small bowl with you to keep the pups watered, too!

Closing Thoughts

Owning a dog walking business can be a great and eye-opening experience, but it can also be overwhelming at times. Utilizing these tips will help ensure that your business runs as smoothly as it can and that the dogs, their owners, and you will be happier because of them.