When you’re first starting out as an entrepreneur, staying consistent to increase productivity is one of the best things you can do for yourself and your business. Being productive on a consistent basis for beginning entrepreneurs can be challenging especially when trying to juggle all the other areas of your life like your friends and family etc.

Staying productive as an aspiring entrepreneur can be hard but there are a few easy ways to help you stay on track and stay productive on a regular basis. Each of these are really simple but powerful that some of the most successful people in the world use.

Here are five ways entrepreneurs can increase productivity.

1. Staying Organized is Key

Staying organized is one of the best ways to have a productive day and it’s not hard to see why. When you have your day planned out you spend less time planning what you’re going to do because it has already been planned out. You’re able to spend more time productively because everything down from your day to your work plans are already outlined for you and all you have to do is execute.

Go out and buy a planner and write down all of your tasks and you’ll be surprised by how much you get done.

2. Eliminate all distractions

It’s hard to stay distraction-free these days especially with iPhones and mass media constantly around every corner. Despite this, you can stay productive by minimizing distractions during your working hours. You can do this by staying in a room where you turn off your phone and other devices.

If you work from a computer just leave up all the things you need to get done. Stay off YouTube and Twitter and focus on getting work done.

3. Keep a routine

The most successful people all have routines that they stick to and as a result, they get a lot done. This ties in with being organized, when you have a routine that you stick to whenever you’re working you know what you need to do and you follow a routine regularly you get more done in a short amount of time.

Having a morning routine that allows you to start the day off on a positive note helps the rest of your work day stay productive. If you’re serious about keeping a routine, get a planner and plan your week out in advance. This way you already have everything you need to get done written down and then you all you have to do is take action to accomplish all your goals for the week.

4. Stay Healthy

Staying healthy helps you stay productive because it keeps your mind sharp and you feel great, making it easier to get work done. This comes down to a combination of exercise, diet, and getting enough sleep.

Having a workout routine that accommodates your work schedule keeps your hormonal profile healthy and makes you feel energized making getting work done a lot easier. Eating the right foods gives your body the nutrients it needs to function properly eliminating brain fog and making it easier to focus longer. Finally, getting enough sleep is more important than the first two because getting enough sleep when you’re an entrepreneur gives your brain the rest it needs to be able to be there for you every day that you’re in business.

5. Remember To Relax

In order to stay productive in the long run, you need to take a break from your work every so often to destress and rest your mind and body. Doing this helps eliminate stress and gives you the motivation you need to make your projects become reality.

Some good ways to destress are to meditate, do yoga, have some tea, and take some nootropics and other supplements that help you relax. Whatever your method of relaxing is make sure you make time for yourself to keep your stress levels down. It will help you stay productive for the long term.

Take some time at the end of each work day to set up a nighttime routine that calms you down and primes your brain for success the next day.