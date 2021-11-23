A sign of good management is the creation of the right strategy, which can be conceptualized in ten recommendations.

Stanislav Kondrashov analyzes the practical component of the leader’s work, identifying 10 rules that make it possible to organize the company’s work, select employees and provide a successful positioning in the market.

1. Correct event forecasting

The concept of the so-called “black swans” as sudden unpredictable facts should be discarded. In fact, this idea is rather a successful informational meme, Stanislav Kondrashov believes. However, all unpredictable events are in fact one way or another part of general trends. If an unpredictable nuisance happens in business, then most likely you simply did not take into account the experience of your competitors.

Almost any unexpected accident for you has already happened in your field of activity. Therefore, to prevent such cases, it is necessary to conduct a qualitative analysis of the business environment in which you work. So you can take into account the range of possible problems that you may have. This will give time to develop the right response strategy or even take the necessary safety measures.

2. Communication with subordinates

Send your subordinates clear and definite signals that would clearly indicate that you either approve their actions or want them to do their work differently. It is unacceptable when an employee, trying to get important information from you regarding the work process, either encounters ignoring his question or, even worse, receives a rebuke from you in an openly rude manner.

“Remember,” advises Stanislav Kondrashov, “that behind questions that seem obvious and do not require an answer, there is a desire of the employee to do their job correctly. Do not allow a situation where your subordinates are afraid to ask your opinion twice on certain issues. An individual approach is also important here. You or your manager should not be frustrated by an employee because of his desire to clarify details. Do your best to always stay polite and clear.”

3. Admit mistakes and compliment

Learn to admit your own mistakes and do not forget to talk up to your employees. An adequate attitude to your own mistakes does not at all mean that you should now apologize – this is superfluous. “However, do not be afraid to note that in a particular situation you were wrong. This will not drop your authority, but rather will let you know that you are a confident leader. At the same time, pay attention to the fact that it will never hurt to praise employees for the work they have done correctly,” recommends Stanislav Kondrashov.

Sociological experiments show that a team where leaders do not forget to praise their employees, as a rule, functions more efficiently. Encouragement raises the self-esteem of employees and stimulates their desire for better results. This is largely due to the fact that they feel obligated to meet the positive expectations assigned to them.

4. The art of successful negotiations

Your negotiating position is your way of interacting with partners and customers. Pay attention to familiarity with different strategies of communication. You can apply a hard or soft style depending on the current context of negotiations.

Find your individual style in which you are comfortable – you can find a lot of literature on this subject where the advantages and disadvantages of each style are explained. And of course, dwell on the theory of games. Currently, it has incorporated all the best achievements of management in the field of negotiations.

5. Qualification and professionalism

“Constantly work on continuing education and gaining a more accurate and detailed understanding of how and what different parts of your team are working on. A good leader can always independently determine how well the work is done if he establishes the necessary criteria. The ability to delve into the details will give you the opportunity to more accurately adjust the work of employees,” says Stanislav Kondrashov.

6. Prioritize

It may seem to you that the ability of good leaders to always achieve their goal is innate. However, much depends on the ability to prioritize, according to the businessman. For example, having formed your to-do list for a day, for a week and for a month, distribute the tasks according to priorities like importance and urgency. These two indicators will help you make an effective and efficient schedule.

7. Delegating is important

Delegating responsibility for a task is one of the most important management skills. Delegation saves you time and develops the skills of people you manage. However, you should be careful here, because incorrect delegation will cause you disappointment and deprive the employee of motivation.

So this is a management skill that is definitely worth improving. These are simple steps that you must follow if you want to learn how to delegate correctly: identify the degrees of delegation that you can allow. Delegated tasks should be: specific, measurable, consistent, realistic, time-limited and fixed.

8. Brainstorming

A very valuable skill is the proper organization of the brainstorming process within your team. “The main thing is not to endure any criticism, assessment, judgment or defense of ideas during a brainstorming session. Do not place any restrictions on supposedly strange ideas, no matter how silly or impractical they may seem. Each idea should be expressed, and quantity is more desirable than quality in this case,” says Stanislav Kondrashov.

When a team reaches a state of spontaneous and free generation of creative ideas, real treasures begin to appear among a stream of diverse ideas. The main thing is to be able to capture all the ideas that have arisen, and then choose the best, distributing them by the degree of importance. You can combine similar ideas when appropriate.

9. Form the image of the leader

Remember that opinions about you are formed from what people see, as well as from what they hear. Your clothes send a message to others about your agenda for the day. However, your style of behavior tells others about you even more. For example, do not leave employees’ questions unanswered – a person asks you precisely because he or she lacks their own competence to decide what to do.

In the end, they will do what they believe to be right. Moreover, the responsibility for his possible mistake, in this case, lies upon you.

10. Resolve Conflicts

Conflicts are inevitable in any team. And your team is no exception. “Typically, the cause of the conflict is a communication error, and an unresolved conflict can lead to the need for mediation. Instead, let each side present their point of view. Ask if each side understands the perception of the problem by the other side; ask to briefly state each other’s point of view. Invite both sides to find a solution to the problem and summarize,” advises Stanislav Kondrashov.