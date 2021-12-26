Business analysis is one of the most revolutionary technologies of the current era. It is helping numerous businesses globally to improve their business approach and maximize their profits with a broader service area.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 907,600 business analysts were working across the entire United States in 2020. Additionally, these figures will get a hike of 14% by 2030.

Considering the figures, we can expect a prosperous future for all the business analysis professionals and job aspirants. Though many jobs will be available, we can not expect less competition for employment in this niche.

To bag a business analyst job in 2022, you will need a job-winning business analyst resume. You can consider using any IT business analyst resume sample available online, but practical guidelines will always be better than just a rigid template.

Considering this, we are listing seven pro-tips to craft a professional business analyst resume that will help you grab a business analyst job in 2022 without complexities:

1. Use Professional Resume Format

To build a professional business analyst resume, you need to use professional resume formats. You can consider using any resume format available online, but you need to ensure it suits your skillset and work experience.

We recommend using any one of these below-given resume formats to build your business analyst resume in 2022:

Chronological Resume Format

Functional Resume Format

Combination Resume Format

2. Add Skills in Separate Sections

Making separate sections to showcase your key and technical skills will make your resume look organized. Hence, we recommend adding as many business analysis skills as possible in separate sections.

3. Showcase Your Work Experience in Bullet Points

Long gone are the days when recruiters like to see bulky resumes. Currently, recruiters do not have time to read long paragraphs in a resume. Hence, it will be great if you mention your work experience in one-liner bullet points.

You can follow these guidelines to enhance the effectiveness of your resume bullet points:

Use power verbs to start your bullet points

Quality your bullets wherever possible

Club similar points under one heading

Highlight essential information

4. Highlight Essential Metrics & Profile-Centric Keywords

Highlighting essential metrics and profile-centric keywords is one of the most effective ways to grab the recruiter’s undivided attention. You can highlight keywords at any place in your resume except the summary/objective part.

5. Add Professional Certificates

Professional certificates will offer you bonus points in the recruitment process. Most applicants do not have specialized certificates, which can be an advantage for you. You can earn and list your certificates in the resume to beat your competitors and increase your shortlisting chances.

6. Mention Your Education Details

We advise you to make a separate section to mention your educational details. To emphasize the authenticity of this section, consider adding the following information:

Name of degree

Name of institution

Location of institution

Grades obtained

Enrollment date

Graduation date

7. Write a Crisp Resume Summary

Recruiters do not skip resume summaries. Hence, you need to write it in easy-to-read and crisp language. Remember that the resume summary comprises highlighting information from your resume aligned with the targeted profile. Moreover, it will also be great if you can add some keywords to it.

Bonus Tip- Proofread With a Focused Mind Before Applying

After completing every section of your resume, we recommend you take a halt. It is important because you need to proofread your resume with a focused mind before applying for a job. Proofreading will rectify small errors like spelling and punctuation in your resume, affecting your shortlisting chances.

Key Takeaways

Take a look at the key takeaways of this article:

Outline your business analyst resume in a professional resume format

Craft separate sections to list your key and technical skills

Use bullet points to mention details about your professional history

Bold profile-centric keywords and essential metrics wherever possible

Add professional certificates to prove your worthiness for the targeted role

Mention your education details in a separate section

Write an easy-to-read and engaging resume summary to impress the recruiter

Proofread your resume twice before applying for a job

You can build a highly professional and job-winning business analyst resume by following the tips given in this article.