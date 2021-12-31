As an Indian Tourist there are many countries and territories where you can get a visa on arrival for Indians. Not only that, but there are also many more countries where you can literally travel visa free.

In this article we are going to look at the details of visa on arrival countries for Indians so that you can create your travel bucket list of countries and get that itinerary in order for your next trip to a faraway land.

Let’s have a look at 3 of the most popular visa on arrival countries for Indians!

1. Thailand

It’s one of the most frequented destinations among Indians of all age groups. The country has some of the world’s most serene beaches. It boasts of a pleasant weather throughout the year with plenty of activities to partake.

Best Time to Visit Thailand

November to April – It’s relatively cool and dry at this time of the year and is the ideal time to visit the country. It’s best to avoid visiting Thailand anytime between the months of May to October since it gets substantial rain during these months which could dampen your experience.

Thailand Visa for Indians

You can get a visa on arrival for up to 15 days at a cost of 2,000 Baht, which roughly translates to ₹4600.

2. Mauritius

It’s a beautiful Island nation in the Indian ocean and hugely popular among Indian tourists. It’s considered to be one of the best honeymoon destinations in the world, thanks to its beautiful beaches and some of the world’s best luxury resorts. Mauritius has much to offer in terms of activities such as scuba diving, interaction with dolphins, etc.

Best Time to Visit Mauritius

May to December – If you are planning to visit Mauritius, the country remains cool, dry and sunny during this time, which is perfect for exploring the island nation. However, you should avoid visiting the country during the months of January to April as it’s prone to cyclones and heavy rains during this time.

Mauritius Visa for Indians

Mauritius gives visa on arrival to Indian tourists free of cost for up to 60 days, so you can just board a flight and be on your way to this beautiful place without a hassle.

3. Indonesia

Whenever you think of Indonesia, the first place that comes to one’s mind is Bali. Even though Bali happens to be the most popular destinations among Indians; Indonesia, has much more to offer with its mesmerizing beaches, wildlife retreats to name a few.

Best Time to Visit Indonesia

May to September – These are the more pleasant months of the year when the weather remains mostly pleasant, and sunny making it ideal for tourists. Avoid travelling to Indonesia between October to April as the country receives heavy rainfall during this period and it could jeopardize your entire travel experience.

Indonesia Visa for Indians

Indonesia is one of the few visa on arrival countries for Indians that offers a visa free experience to Indian tourists for up to 30 days free of charge. So, you can visit the country whenever your want to without having to apply for any kind of visa, including a visa on arrival.

These 3 countries have a lot to offer to Indian tourists looking for a fun experience. However, even if these countries offer a visa on arrival or visa free access, as a smart tourist, you should always have travel insurance no matter where you intend to travel.

Importance of Travel Insurance

Travel Insurance is important as it covers you against any exigencies should you require assistance in a foreign country. Benefits include coverage for hospitalization costs, checked-in lost baggage, loss of passport, theft, flight delays and cancellations among a host of others.

So, if you are thinking of traveling anytime soon to any of the countries we discussed on this list, then be a smart traveler and don’t ever leave home without an appropriate travel insurance!