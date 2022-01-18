Cryptojacking is a process that hackers use to earn cryptocurrencies by stealing electricity and processing power from victims’ computers. It is a type of cybercrime that’s becoming more and more rampant because of the growing number of people who are investing in and trading cryptocurrencies. Advancements in the malware used by hackers are also resulting in crimes that the hackers are getting away with.

While hackers face the risk of imprisonment if caught, they are taking their chances because of high profitability. Legal mining methods aren’t yielding as much profit as they used to, which is why cryptojacking is becoming popular.

Most cryptojacking attempts target companies and enterprises that have invested heavily in cryptocurrencies. In this post, we’ll take you through some of the helpful tips that will allow to prevent and detect cryptojacking. So, without any further delay, let’s get started!

Preventing Cryptojacking

In this section, we’ll share some tips that will increase overall system protection to prevent your systems from being cryptojacked. However, do keep in mind that these methods aren’t guaranteed to prevent cryptojacking. This is due to the fact that hackers are continuously attempting to figure out newer ways of infiltrating their target victims’ computers.

1. JavaScript disabling

JavaScript is a script that runs automatically on your browser when you browse the internet. When it runs, the script facilitates several important functions of the browser. However, when it is disabled, it also disables those functions. As a result, it also improves security, i.e. your system is not likely to be infected by cryptojacking code through your browser is you disable JavaScript.

2. Install extensions

Some anti-cryptomining extensions such as Anti Miner, minerBlock, and No Coin, can be quite effective in keeping your browser safe. We would recommend installing these extensions, as keeping them active will allow you to turn on JavaScript, which plays a vital role in internet browsing.

3. Install ad-blockers

Sometimes, cryptojacking scripts are embedded in ads. On the surface, these ads seem just like any other ad, which is why it’s best to install ad-blockers. Ad-blockers prevent ads from popping up, which reduces the risk of you clicking on those ads and potentially infecting your system.

4. Educate employees and invest in IT security training

All your employees, irrespective of whether they are in the IT security department, need to be aware of cryptojacking. Even a single employee’s computer, if compromised, can act as a gateway to the system where cryptocurrencies are stored. Also, it’s best to invest in security training for your IT team, which will allow them to take steps to keep cryptojacking attempts at bay.

Detecting Cryptojacking

As mentioned before, no matter what security measures you put in place, there’s no sure-fire way to prevent cryptojacking. However, just because a system has been infiltrated doesn’t mean that it will be cryptojacked.

By following these detection tips, you can take action as soon as possible to keep the damage to a minimum.

1. Overheating systems

If your systems are in order and aren’t running any resource-intensive tasks, they shouldn’t overheat. However, cryptojacking is a resource-intensive process, and if your systems start overheating without any reason, it might mean that they are being targeted.

2. Decreased system performance

Your systems can only underperform if their components are malfunctioning, or if they are already running a resource-intensive task. If the components are all in order and your systems are showing a significant dip in performance even when there’s no resource-intensive task running, it may point to cryptojacking.

3. Scan for malware regularly

Regular malware scans will allow you to know whether or not your system has been infected with cryptojacking code. Malware scanners won’t just find out malware in your system, but also delete them when detected.

4. Monitor your website

If you don’t pay any attention to changes in your website and its pages, you may be taken by surprise by cryptojackers. So, ask your web security team to be on the lookout for changes to the website’s structures, files, pages, etc.

5. Be aware of what the cryptojackers are up to

Cryptojackers are forever on the move, looking for new opportunities to extract cryptocurrencies from their victims’ computers. Thankfully, there are many crypto news sources you can turn to for knowing what the latest cryptojacking trends are.

We hope you can keep your cryptocurrency safe by implementing these tips. Stay tuned for more crypto updates and news.