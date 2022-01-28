While getting their businesses up and running successfully should be priority No. 1 for new entrepreneurs, ensuring they treat their new employees well should also make the top of their to-do list. What’s one way they can ensure they’re doing just that?

1. Make Culture and Community Part of the Budget

Getting clients is important, but retaining talent to take care of clients is more important. This is a “chicken or the egg” scenario that can be headed off by building culture and community into your budget and into your business plan. Make culture and community a priority in the very beginning.

– Matthew Capala, Alphametic

2. Write Down Your Commitment

Include your commitment to treating people well in your company literature. While you also need to show people that they matter through action and good compensation, building a foundation through written material is just as important. Add this value to your mission statement, your internal onboarding content and other places. Through repeated emphasis, treating people well becomes real.

– Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

3. Express Your Appreciation Regularly

To ensure you treat your employees well, make sure to express your appreciation regularly. Whether you award cash bonuses, smaller prizes or “thank you” notes, tell your employees how they make a difference. It’s important to boost morale and encourage productivity in your team.

– Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

4. Implement an Open-Door Policy

One way to make sure your employees feel valued and respected is to implement an open-door policy. You never want your team to feel like they need to schedule a meeting just to talk to you. If you’re there to help your team when they need you, it’s a safe bet that they will return the favor when you need them.

– John Turner, SeedProd LLC

5. Give Employees a Seat at the Table

New employees are best welcomed to a new position at a new company with a seat at the table. Everyone needs to feel like their efforts and, more importantly, their opinions, are valued and considered. Giving them a stake in the company’s future shows that you trust them. These employees will then return your trust during difficult periods for your business.

– Kyle Michaud, Experience Expositions

6. Offer Corporate Wellness Programs

A great way to prioritize treating your new employees well is to offer corporate wellness programs. You can create your own in-house programs, but I recommend working with an outside party that specializes in it. There are organizations that offer online doctor consultations, mental health support, workout programs and more. This is a powerful way to show employees that you care about them.

– Blair Williams, MemberPress

7. Set Up Regular One-on-One Meetings

Focus on building a culture of communication and teamwork. People need to be aware that they can reach out. One way to do this is by making sure to set up regular one-on-ones to just check in on people and make sure they are well. Taking time out of your busy calendar to talk to people will mean a lot to your team and help build a culture of communication and looking after each other.

– Zane Stevens, Protea Financial

8. Help Them See Their Potential

Empower your employees, closely monitor them and let them know their progress. You have to help them see their potential. Want your employees to consistently take good care of your business? Consistently take good care of them as well. They should never question their worth in your company if you want them to never have second thoughts about doing the right thing.

– Daisy Jing, Banish

9. Listen and Be Responsive

Allow your team members to anonymously submit tips and feedback to you and the rest of the management team. This way, you can get an honest assessment of where your organizational structure or culture may be lacking or falling short. Ultimately, you want to build a company that both listens and responds to its team members.

– Tyler Gallagher, Regal Assets