Customers have a high expectation today and they want the benefit of easy accessibility throughout the day. So, it is extremely important to have a 24/7 business but still leave at 6 pm.

At the same time, customers do not understand the concept of business hours in today’s digital world. They feel a business cannot be fully “closed” anymore. However, that does not mean a physical office space does not shut down after regular office hours. Your potential customers and customers though expect access to your business 24/7. As a customer, it’s important to get your calls answered 24/7, without fail.

Irrespective of whether it is discovering relevant details on the website, interaction, and engagement with the social media channels, a business is “open” always. Your customers should be also able to leave their reviews on a 3rd-party website any time they want to. As an entrepreneur, it is your responsibility to always pay attention.

The kind of technology that is available today makes it simpler to accomplish such things. The visibility of round-the-clock availably tells your customers that they are your top-most priority.

Check out some such attributes of 24/7 experiences even though your office hours could be between 10 am to 6 pm.

1. There Should be Several Touchpoints Post-purchase

Your customers have a greater likelihood of engaging with your business after buying from you. They may even contact you about five times within three months from the purchase. It also indicates that there is a need to have proper control over the onboarding process of your clients.

You should also offer several communication touchpoints, as well as, proactive support offers. This is particularly true for high-value or online purchases. You need to provide them this kind of comfort to aver purchasing regrets.

You must have often noticed excellent instances about this kind of comfort and service from eCommerce merchants. They follow up swiftly with a thank-you email and also provide direct links to their contact and support details. Additionally, you should also realize how necessary it is to personalize such communication.

You may share the same details with all your new customers. However, the least you can do is to mention the name of the client in your email. Researches demonstrate that personalized emails have a bigger impact to drive action.

2. Communication Channels Should be Open at All Times

A business should offer open communication channels to its customers at all hours. It also signifies a support team and a web presence with contact details that are easily accessible. In case customers are purchasing your products, they expect to get help at any time. You may provide them with an automated response that notifies them about your support and service hours.

The auto-response should also offer links to interim solutions so that they are not in the dark. Your customers should not feel lost about the time they will get a response. Many websites today feature live chat features while the best ones let their visitors know what time they can anticipate the support. That is precisely how an owner can show their empathy to the customers and let them know they are going to offer their clients a prompt solution.

3. Focus on The Exact Needs of Your Customers

As an entrepreneur, you have to support and serve your customers. However, smart businesses also observe the behavior of customers. So, these entrepreneurs can notice what their customers are doing with the products they purchased from you. They can also see how they are using your product and what these customers are doing with the know-how the business assisted them in obtaining.

It is also imperative to pay attention to what the customers are doing on the social media platforms, in their successes, and their businesses. It is important to have a good understanding of how to serve your future and potential customers and add more value to the existing customer base.

The observation also includes understanding how the most recent events and trends can affect the relationship of your customers with your service/product and you. You will also understand the outcomes they accomplish after working with you. If your business offers value to the customers beyond and above the product, you have much to rejoice about. You have taken the next leap in establishing a relationship with them and offered authentic 24/7 service.

4. The Work Culture at The Office

All workers do not arrive at the office at the same time and neither do they leave the office premises at the same time. For instance, some employees leave at 6 pm while others leave at 5 pm. Some employees leave the office even later. The timing depends on the employer.

For instance, some businesses allow a 30-minute paid lunch break in the 8-hour workday. On the other hand, there are some offices where workers can go for 1-hour long unpaid lunch. Also, the latter has become so normal that many employees have started wondering whether 9 am to 6 pm is the new normal or not.

5. Assess The Business Reasons to Operate 24/7

Several operations include processes, which require continuous business functioning. On the other hand, some operations have an option, which is frequently made due to economic grounds. You should consider several factors while deciding whether to run your operations 24-hour a day or not.

However, there are several attractive economic benefits to running nonstop, round-the-clock business operations. These include enhancements in customer service, less pay-back period for investments during automation and greater use of capital investment.

6. Enlighten Your Staff on The Biological Impact of Challenges in Shift Work

Is it a question of managing your employees in continuous business operations? Managers and supervisors can improperly depend on intuition while addressing and assessing the requirements of their shift workers.

If an operation has to run without hiccups, the workers and the management must appreciate the principles of fatigue, sleep, and alertness. They can be made to understand these physiological parameters by providing formal training on alertness and human sleep. This training can be supplemented by seminars, online training, classes, manuals, and/or readings.