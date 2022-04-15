New to Freelancing? 13 Ways to Earn Enough Business to Succeed

Often, people are afraid to strike out on their own as a freelancer because they aren’t sure how to drum up enough business to stay afloat. What’s your best advice for how to do this, and why?

1. Build Your Reputation First

Unless you are currently working for a company in the exact same business you’d be doing as a freelancer, I think the old adage of “don’t quit your day job” is still good advice. Get one or two clients whom you can manage along with the rest of your day job responsibilities, do excellent work for them and build up your reputation. You can then quit your main job without undue fear.

– Kyle Michaud, Carolina Dozer

2. Get Active on Social Media

Be social on social media every day. That doesn’t mean just producing content that you can cross-post across platforms (which is important too), but also engaging with others. I see entrepreneurs often make the mistake of thinking that people will just “find them.” But if everyone believes that someone else will find them, who is doing the finding? Take the step to reach out.

– Morissa Schwartz, Dr. Rissy’s Writing & Marketing

3. Target Your Ideal Client

The best way to drum up business as a freelancer is to target your ideal client. Once you know who you want to work with, you can start creating content and marketing materials that appeal to them. You can also reach out to potential clients through social media or networking events. By focusing on your target market, you’ll be more likely to attract the right kind of clients and make more sales.

– Blair Williams, MemberPress

4. Work With Other Freelancers

Start working for other freelancers and take on their extra work. If you do a good job, they will send the work they don’t want or have time for your way. My book of first clients were other professionals who had more experience than I did, and often I got referred clients who were too small for them. I built meaningful relationships and lifetime value clients.

– Givelle Lamano, Lamano Law Office

5. Improve Your Online Visibility

One way of attracting clients for your freelance services is to promote your services online. So, start working on improving your online visibility. This will not only attract new leads, but it will also help you build brand recognition. When people start recognizing you, they will come to you when they need any of those services.

– Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

6. Write Guest Posts

It’s easier to expand your business if you have a strong reputation. I suggest reaching out to publications that publish content in your industry and asking if they accept guest posts. Use this opportunity to write a value-packed article for another publication with a link back to your website. This strategy helps build your reputation, which will eventually lead to more on-site traffic.

– John Turner, SeedProd LLC

7. Build Industry Connections

For any type of freelancer position, it’s important to focus on building networking connections in your industry. This is an easier way to get your foot in the door and get noticed by your target audience.

– Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

8. Ask for Referrals

Always, always ask for referrals. Don’t ask once; ask periodically. Then, you get to take advantage of the networking efforts of multiple people. Don’t hide in a home office. Attend every event that might be related to your field. Work at coffee shops with a stack of business cards next to you. Learn how to be the one who breaks the ice, and have faith in yourself.

– Tyler Bray, TK Trailer Parts

9. Highlight Testimonials

One way to find potential clients is to show testimonials and other forms of social proof on your website. Research shows that 72% of people won’t take action on a website until they read reviews. It doesn’t matter if they are buying a physical product or the services of an individual. Reviews and testimonials can tremendously impact your sales and engagement.

– John Brackett, Smash Balloon LLC

10. Cold Email Business Owners

There are two critical skills a freelancer can develop to keep bringing in customers: lead generation and cold emailing. I recommend learning these skills or getting help from fellow freelancers to find real emails of business owners. An aspiring freelancer can then cold email these owners with offers of their services. In this way, they can keep finding new clients.

– Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

11. Design an Engaging Website

If you want to see success as a freelancer, you have to build an audience. It’s nearly impossible to see consistent engagement if you don’t have a website. I suggest creating a blog and sharing industry-specific news, opinion pieces and advice for your readers. Before long, you’ll have a list of options when it’s time to choose your next gig.

– Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

12. Build Your Portfolio in a Particular Niche

The key to quickly ramping up cash flow as a freelancer is to find a niche that you can start building a portfolio in to show new prospects. For example, as a writer, you could focus on some area you’re interested in or have some sort of real-world experience in, such as health care. It’s far easier to sell work when the examples you send to prospects are relevant to their business.

– Richard Fong, Bliss Drive

13. Focus on the Quality of Your Work

One of the most efficient ways to stay on top of your freelancing game is to focus on quality content consistently. Whether you’re a makeup artist, photographer, writer or web designer, people will come looking for you if you can woo them with the quality of your work. It helps promote word-of-mouth and attract more clients.

– Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite