Ways to Scale Search Engine Marketing

As the internet has become more commonplace in society, search engine marketing has become an increasingly important tool for businesses.

Search engine marketing, or SEM, involves using paid advertising to improve a website’s visibility on search engine results pages (SERPs). Companies can optimize the website content, structure, and code and increase the number of backlinks to the site.

The Benefits of Search Engine Marketing

There are many benefits to SEM, including increased brand awareness, traffic, and conversions. However, it can be a challenge to scale SEM campaigns effectively. Here are some tips on how to do so:

1. Prioritize Quality Over Quantity

When scaling an SEM campaign, it’s important to focus on quality over quantity. This means that you should prioritize creating high-quality ads and landing pages over increasing the number of ads you run. Additionally, you should make sure that your ads are targeted to the right audience and contain relevant keywords. You can do this by checking out your Google Shopping account audit data.

2. Test, Test, Test

Another important tip for scaling an SEM campaign is testing, testing, testing. You should constantly be testing different aspects of your campaign, such as ad copy, keywords, and targeting options. By doing so, you’ll be able to identify what works best for your business and then scale accordingly.

3. Use Automation

One way to scale an SEM campaign effectively is to use automation. Several software platforms can help you automate various tasks, such as keyword research, ad creation, and bid management. This can save you a lot of time and allow you to focus on other aspects of your business.

4. Partner with an SEM Agency

If you’re looking for help scaling your SEM campaign, consider partnering with an agency specializing in this form of marketing. An agency can provide you with the resources and expertise to scale your campaign effectively. Additionally, they can help you create high-quality ads and landing pages.

Scaling Your Search Engine Marketing Campaign

Every marketing campaigns are resource-intensive. This also holds true for SEM campaigns. That’s why you need to scale your campaign in order to make it resource-effective. Here is how:

1. Use Dynamic Search Ads For Query Mining

When scaling an SEM campaign, one effective strategy is to use dynamic search ads (DSAs). DSAs are ads that automatically generate headlines and landing pages based on a user’s search query. This can be a valuable way to mine for new keywords and ideas. Analyzing your Google Shopping account audit data can help you with this.

To set up DSAs, you’ll need to create a DSA campaign in Google Ads. Then, you’ll need to provide your website URL and select the pages you want to target. After that, Google will generate headlines and landing pages based on the content on your website.

2. Use RLSA to Expand Keyword Options

RLSA, or remarketing lists for search ads, is another effective way to scale an SEM campaign. RLSA allows you to target users who have previously visited your website with targeted ads. This can be a valuable way to increase brand awareness and conversions.

To set up RLSA, you’ll need to create a separate campaign in Google Ads. Then, you’ll need to create a remarketing list and add the relevant targeting options. After that, you can create your ad and choose the keywords you want to target.

3. Pair a Token Analysis With Broad Match Expansion

When you’re expanding your keyword list, it can be helpful to use a token analysis. A token analysis helps you identify which keywords are most relevant to your business. Companies can then use this information to expand their keyword list.

To conduct a token analysis, you’ll need to enter a seed keyword into a tool like SEMrush. Then, the tool will generate a list of related keywords. You can choose which keywords you want to add to your campaign.

Final Thoughts

These are just a few tips on how to scale an SEM campaign. You can ensure that your campaign is effective and efficient by following these tips. Additionally, you can avoid common pitfalls that can cause campaigns to fail.