The Three Levels of Packaging – and When to Employ Them

Packaging is one of the most important criteria of any product. Packaging includes the product and makes it safe for distribution in the later stage. It is the art of protecting the product from any kind of harm.

Packaging involves several stages and can be done using different creative ideas. It is important to wrap or pack the product in an attractive way and satisfy the customers.

The packaging uses plastic often and is one of the major concerns while achieving the sustainability goal. However, Woods, metals, paper, plastics, and glass can be used for packaging at the same time.

Different products need different types of packaging. For example, a liquid product will need wood or plastic containers to distribute it safely among the customers.

The 3 Levels of Packaging

There are three levels of packaging which involve primary, secondary and tertiary levels. All these levels of packaging protect the product from any harm.

The advancement in different sustainability techniques has brought the concept of green packaging which has reduced the use of nonrenewable resources as a medium of packaging. The reduced consumption of these resources will help to maintain and protect the resources for the future generation.

Primary Stage

After manufacturing, the product is moved to the primary stage of packaging. The first step of packaging is primary packaging which includes the layer of packaging that is in direct contact with the product.

The motive of the primary stage of packaging is to protect the product from any kind of moisture or getting damaged. The primary packaging also includes the details about the product which will inform the customers about the use or direction to use the product.

Any green material can be used while doing the primary stage of packaging. The company can design some form of minimal packaging which will not require any natural resources.

Secondary Stage

The secondary stage of packaging involves protecting the manufactured product and attracting customers at the same time. The manufactured product will not come to the attention of the customers if the packaging does not look cool and attractive.

The secondary stage of packaging involves high-quality creative images, information about the brand, and the logo of the company. The customers in the market get a lot of options to choose from.

The market is becoming highly competitive in offering the customer the best at the cheapest price. However, when your product is properly designed and packed, it attracts a large number of customers.

The secondary stage can include wooden or paper as part of the packaging. Paper and wood are two elements that are sustainable and help to save resources from getting wasted.

Tertiary Stage

The tertiary stage of packaging is the final stage of the packaging and is entirely different from the Primary and Secondary stages of life. The tertiary stage of the packaging doesn’t act like the attractive part of the packaging.

The main motto of tertiary packaging is to protect the product while shipping the products or storing the products. The tertiary stage can include the large box. It might also include the packaging of smaller boxes.

The whole stage is involved to make the whole transportation process much easier and comfortable. It must be done keeping in mind the compact nature of the product.

Packaging as the Final Step of Manufacturing Process

The three levels of packaging are the conclusion of the manufacturing products. The manufacturing process doesn’t end after the output of the product. The product merely cannot be distributed among the customers because of the fragile nature of the product.

Therefore, the manufactured products involve packaging. The employment of these techniques ( the three stages of products) is done to protect them from any kind of harm or damage that can be done to the contacts. These packaging techniques are employed to save them from getting wasted and attract customers by providing them value with the products.

Footnote: Green Your Packaging

While packaging, plastic is the main element that is used as a part of the packaging. These plastics damage the whole ocean or sea because marine life has been damaged. Animals are exposed to such plastics and die because of that. The use of products that can be recycled should be increased and the use of non-renewable energy should be decreased.