12 Faux Pas to Avoid at Your Next Networking Event

What’s one faux pas new entrepreneurs often make at networking events, and what should they be doing instead? Why?

1. Focusing Too Much on You and Your Business

Oftentimes when building your business, it’s easy to get caught up in your own world. The benefit of networking events is expanding your network and learning from others. However, neither of these happen if someone is so focused on themselves and their own business. Take time to listen, ask questions and learn about other people’s businesses. That will help yours by default.

– Nic DeAngelo, Saint Investment Group

2. Not Taking Initiative

I have seen a lot of new entrepreneurs who will ask for a meeting or call but will never take initiative. If you think that the party can help you achieve something, then don’t wait for them to make the move. Take initiative and write an email or dial their number. If you keep waiting, the wait will never end.

– Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite

3. ‘Networking’ Instead of Connecting

I hate the phrase “networking events.” Don’t network — connect! “Network” is basically exchanging business cards, which will get lost in a purse or a drawer. To truly be successful at this type of event, you should aim to make fewer, more meaningful connections. Find out what someone is passionate about, what they are nerding out on, what they really care about, and then build a relationship from there.

– Ashley Sharp, Dwell with Dignity

4. Lacking a Clear Goal

A faux pas new entrepreneurs often make is not having a clear goal for why they’re at the event. Many people arrive and find themselves feeling lost because they’re not sure who to approach and what to say. Instead, have a plan. Make sure you know who your target contacts are and what you want to say to them. This will help you focus your attention and make the most of your time there.

– Blair Williams, MemberPress

5. Bashing the Competition

I never understood why new entrepreneurs go to events only to spend half the time bashing companies that also operate in their industry. This is not a good way to build partnerships, sell your product or show an upbeat brand personality. Instead, I wish more people would go to networking events, focus on their brand and bring positivity to the community.

– John Turner, SeedProd LLC

6. Failing to Provide Evidence

New business leaders want to tell prospects and potential partners at networking events about their product or service; this is normal. However, far too many people don’t have tangible evidence to prove their claims. You can’t tell people that your product will help them grow their email list by 2000%, for example, without at least one success story or piece of data that proves your point.

– John Brackett, Smash Balloon LLC

7. Rushing the Sale

Make meaningful connections because you never know when you will need someone to work with down the line. Become friends with them; don’t just rush the sale. You will find that oftentimes the one deciding factor for any investor or partner is, “Do I like them?” You will be spending a lot of time with someone, and if you don’t know their core values, that lack of alignment leads to potential losses.

– David Chen, GTIF Capital

8. Telling Others What They Want to Hear

During networking events, you’ll see a lot of new entrepreneurs telling established professionals what they want to hear. There’s nothing wrong with paying a few compliments, but overdoing it won’t get you anywhere. It’s much more impressive to express your skill set and show others what you bring to the table.

– Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

9. Waiting for Others to Approach You

One faux pas new entrepreneurs often make at networking events is to wait for other people to approach them. They don’t realize that not reaching out to people makes them look standoffish. Instead of waiting for other people to approach you, be proactive and go up to other people first. Introduce yourself, ask about their business and offer to trade contact information.

– Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

10. Boasting About Yourself

You shouldn’t be boasting about who you are and what you are doing. This is sure to turn people off fast. Take that same time to have an interest in who they are and what they are doing. People love talking about themselves. Let your guest express themself and what they are excited about first. Then go in with your introduction.

– Mary Harcourt, CosmoGlo

11. Letting the Social Aspect Get in the Way

I think new entrepreneurs — and, honestly, seasoned ones as well — can often get distracted at networking events by the general socializing and merrymaking and will forget the purpose of why they are at the event. Often these people can disrupt what may be a crucial meeting for someone’s future. Instead, entrepreneurs need to remember that socializing is fine, but this event has a deeper goal.

– Salvador Ordorica, The Spanish Group LLC

12. Making Exaggerated Claims

One faux pas is saying there is no other product or service on the market like your product or service. When a new entrepreneur says something like this, it’s an instant tipoff that they’re inexperienced. Pie-in-the-sky claims are a quick turn off for experienced business people who are more interested in real data and use cases than talking about an untested product or service or an exaggerated claim.

– Jonathan Prichard, MattressInsider.com