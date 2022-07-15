Popular SEO Tools for Auditing and Monitoring Your Business Website

Tools are extremely useful for SEO. Access to simple-to-use, reliable, and accurate SEO tools will strengthen your SEO strategy. You will get relevant insights into how your website is doing and what your competitors are doing in their SEO efforts.

You see, comprehensive SEO audits present a wealth of knowledge when identifying website problems. Unluckily, in-depth audits consume time and money when made by hand.

SEO tools can cut that cost and time in half while providing the same quality of results. SEO tools allow you to track individual keywords and monitor the backlinks you’re trying to obtain. You can also make reports that compare your overall progress against your competitors.

We have gathered a list of the 10 best SEO tools for auditing and monitoring. These tools can be used on your business goals and needs.

1. Google Search Central: Google Search Console/Google Analytics

Google Search Central is a free tool provided by Google which enables website administrators, web developers, and marketers to track their presence in the Google search results.

This SEO monitoring tool provides reports and tools to help users assess some of the most typical technical SEO problems. You can also use the console to confirm that Google’s web crawlers can access every page on your website, guarantee the new pages are indexed when expected and get notifications when Google finds spam or indexing concerns on your site.

2. AHREFS

AHREFS is competing for the leading positions among the most trusted and best SEO monitoring tools. It provides one of the most user-friendly and comprehensive technical SEO audit tools you will encounter on our list.

You can also dig into the search results and traffic of any site using AHREFS’ site explorer. What’s more, you can leverage the competitor analysis feature to check your competitor’s backlinks and use them to boost your brand’s outreach marketing.

3. SEMrush

SEMRush is one of the most powerful and trusted all-in-one search engine marketing platforms. It provides its technical SEO auditing features through a single website audit that analyses more than 130 on-page and technical problems.

This platform also covers a complete gamut of technical SEO performance issues when conducting a website audit. SEMrush provides custom and thematic reports that you can access, which are particular to one aspect of technical SEO.

4. MOZ Pro

MOZ Pro is also an all-in-one suite of SEO tools you can use to strengthen your site’s search ranking. You can discover SEO possibilities with this best SEO audit tool and use them for generating reports and monitoring your site’s performance progress.

You can crawl your site to assess over 3,000 links per URL, receive email reports detailing statistics for website pages and get insights on factors about your site’s crawl capacities and for finding duplicate content.

5. Seolyzer

Seolyzer is a free website crawling, SEO, and log analysis tool that helps you identify how search engines view your site. This SEO tool also pulls information crawling bots left in your server’s log files to determine and make your SEO KPIs while browsing the website.

This platform determines error codes, page speed performance, and redirects. Seolyzer will also deliver an analysis report of each page of your site for better understanding. With that in mind, you can check the problem and on which page it is discovered.

6. Sitechecker

Sitechecker is a cloud-based crawler that helps you create a comprehensive SEO report with a detailed audit of your website, ranking information, and steps you can take to enhance your SEO and backlink tracking.

It is also optimized for web browsers, with smooth integration for Google Search Console and Google Analytics. You can do quick on-page checks and get all the info you need.

7. Screaming Frog SEO Spider

Screaming Frog is an industry leader in technical SEO auditing. It has a customer base that includes Disney, Amazon, Apple, and Google. Their SEO Spider Tool is a site crawler that assesses websites of any size and offers technical SEO recommendations to users.

You can use SEO Spider to determine broken links on your site, create accurate XML sitemaps that get pages indexed faster, find pages with weakly optimized or missing metadata, resolve broken redirect chains, find duplicate pages, and more.

8. SE Ranking

SE Ranking is a great SEO management tool that audits website health, traffic, and performance keyword rankings. It offers insights into your competitors, enabling you to better know the SEO landscape and modify your marketing strategy.

Remember that SE Ranking is a white label SEO tool, meaning you can create custom SEO reports with personalization and branding options. How cool is that?

9. Check My Links

Check My Links is a good SEO tool suitable for organizations that heavily depend on outbound and inbound links. It is a Google Chrome extension used exclusively for managing links of all sizes and shapes.

Using this extension, you can get a good idea of how well your links are doing. For instance, you might search for a term on Wikipedia. Check My Links can tell you how many links that page has and how many of them are broken. It gives you an idea of how to personalize your content to answer the most asked questions.

10. KWFinder

KWFinder is an on-page SEO software for finding keywords with little or no competition. Top digital marketers and SEO experts use this tool to learn what their competitors are ranking for and choose whether to modify their SEO strategies.

You can also use their rank tracker to identify your organic search ranking and monitor your progress. If your SERP position is not pleasing enough, you can leverage new keyword ideas given to enhance your ranking.

Conclusion

There you have it! Now, it is time to start auditing your site and solving those technical problems that could be affecting your SERP rankings. We wish you the best of luck!

Which of these SEO tools do you plan to use, and which of them have you used in the past? What are your experiences while using them? Share your thoughts with us.