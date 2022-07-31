Controlling Moss Growth on Your Rental Property’s Gutter – 7 Easy Steps

It’s no secret that keeping your rental property in top condition can be a challenge – especially when it comes to maintaining the gutters. Not only are they often out of sight and out of mind, but they can be difficult (and dangerous) to clean. However, ignoring your gutters can lead to all sorts of problems, including water damage, mold, and – perhaps most unsightly of all – moss.

While there’s no way to completely prevent moss from growing on your rental property’s gutters, there are a few things you can do to discourage it. With a little effort, you can keep your gutters clean and moss-free – and make your rental property look its best.

1. Keep trees trimmed

Overhanging branches provide a perfect environment for moss to thrive – they give it shade, moisture, and a place to anchor itself. By trimming back any branches that are close to your gutters, you’ll make it harder for moss to get a foothold.

2. Remove debris regularly

Debris that accumulates in your gutters – leaves, twigs, acorns, etc. – can hold moisture and provide a place for moss to grow. To discourage moss, make sure to remove this debris on a regular basis. You can do this yourself, or hire a professional gutter cleaning service like the one in Frederick, MD.

3. Remove moss promptly

If you do notice moss starting to grow on your gutters, it’s important to remove it as soon as possible. The longer it stays, the harder it will be to get rid of – and the more damage it will do. It’s best to remove moss by hand, using a putty knife or similar tool.

4. Use a pressure washer

A pressure washer is an effective way to remove moss from your gutters – and it can also help to prevent it from coming back. Just be sure to use a gentle setting, as you don’t want to damage your gutters.

5. Apply a product designed to kill moss

There are a number of products on the market that are designed to kill moss – and they can be quite effective. Just be sure to follow the directions carefully, as some products can damage your gutters if used improperly.

6. Use chemicals cautiously

If you decide to use chemicals to kill moss, be sure to do so with caution. Some products can be quite effective, but they can also be damaging to your gutters – and to the environment. Use them sparingly, and only as a last resort.

7. Hire a professional

If you’re not comfortable cleaning your gutters yourself, or if you don’t have the time, consider hiring a professional. They’ll have the experience and the equipment to get the job done right – and they’ll be able to do it without damaging your gutters.

By following these simple tips, you can help to control moss growth on your rental property‘s gutters. With a little effort, you can keep them clean and in good condition – and make your rental property look its best.