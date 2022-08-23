6 Reasons to Become a Fiction Writer

Fiction writers create short stories, novels, and plays using imaginary events, plotlines, settings, and characters to ensure they’re entertaining and engaging for the audience. You require solid writing skills to ensure your stories are appropriately written and easy to read. As a fiction writer, you can work as part of a team or alone. Either way, you should create compelling ideas and establish them in a full-length fiction story.

Successful fiction writers possess creativity, editing, storytelling, narrative structure, and dialogue skills. While a fiction writer doesn’t need certifications and licenses, you can get certified to show your dedication and competence in the field. Here are six reasons to become a fiction writer.

1. You’re in control of the plot

Writers have the power to create anything. It can be quite thrilling to develop a whole universe while directing the fates of its characters like the sage archetype the way you want. You can create characters representing a set of actions, patterns, and traits that make your characters familiar and recognizable across almost any plot, regardless of language, culture, and more, to attract and immerse readers in your fantastic story.

2. To exercise your mind and imagination

Fiction writing offers many benefits to your mind and imagination. While writing generally offers various psychological benefits, fiction writing exercises your imagination. When you regularly create settings, plots, and characters, you exercise your ability to view situations from different perspectives and open your mind to endless opportunities. Practicing conflict resolution in your fiction work can be helpful when solving real-world issues because you’re likely to foresee problems easily while finding better solutions.

3. To learn new things

If you’ve written something you never did before, you likely did research to get everything right, and learned something unexpected in the process. Fiction writing enables you to learn new things daily. Whether you’re writing historical fiction, fantasy, or something in between, you’ll likely run into some details that need research. Since fiction writing requires a lot of research, you learn more about doing the things you love than those in other professions.

4. It has therapeutic aspects

Writing has substantial therapeutic effects. Hard experiences are easier to process through fiction. Being a fiction writer gives you complete control over situations you often don’t have in your real life. As you write fiction, your stress levels reduce, and the brain’s dopamine reward system activates, making it easier to focus and overcome your barriers. Fiction writing can improve mood and give you relief from procrastination and depression while enhancing your emotional intelligence.

5. It takes you out of your comfort zone

Good fiction writing requires creativity and other skills to create stories that engage, entertain and leave your audience looking for more. It pushes your thinking and creative capacity to ensure you create compelling stories. Coming up with unique characters with exciting strengths and flaws and a storyline full of twists and turns needs you to give your everything.

6. It gives you an excellent emotional release

A good fiction writer needs a fair emotional share to resonate with their audience, meaning they should be emotional beings. As a fiction writer, you can pour all your emotions onto a page while tactfully crafting a story that will evoke your audience’s empathy.

Endnote

Fiction writing can be a fulfilling prospect. Consider learning what it takes to become a fiction writer and why you should become one.