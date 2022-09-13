Improve your Bartending Skills: A Quick Guide

If you are looking for the best way to enhance your bartending skills, learn new cocktail recipes, and advance your overall education about the actual craft of bartending, then you’ve stumbled upon the right place!

A Bar Above is all that and more rolled into one. Specializing in craft cocktails, outstanding customer service, warm hospitality, and excellent consultation services, A Bar Above is a user-friendly website dedicated to all things craft brew and cocktails.

A Bar Above is owned and operated by a fierce husband-and-wife duo with a true passion for what they do. The brand offers three main areas of expertise to its customers: bar education, high-quality bar tools, and consulting services.

Through these avenues, this power couple, Chris and Julia, helps others improve their bartending skills and cocktail mixing techniques, upgrade their bar tools, and even improve customers’ overall experience through various hospitality training. It’s really unlike anything else!

Bar Education

A Bar Above has created quality articles, courses, and video content that deliver high-quality bar education. This is exactly what you need if you’re looking to improve your cocktail mixing skills. A Bar Above teaches all the fine details that make the difference in the cocktail craft.

You can learn things like how to get the perfect crushed ice, how to make simple syrup, and what goes into a tasty virgin mojito. The secrets of craft mocktails and the balance between invigorating flavor, balance, and so much more come alive with A Bar Above in easily digestible forms.

The blog, YouTube channel, Facebook community, podcast, and courses are all valuable sources of information that will level up your bartending skills.

Have you ever wondered about the difference between lemons and limes? How do you choose which one to add to a cocktail? What about the difference between dark and light rum and how best to use them? Ever wanted to know how to best use whiskey, bourbon, or scotch?

A Bar Above teaches all this and more. The ins and outs of bartending, cocktails, mocktails, and choosing suitable alcohol are just a handful of the topics you can learn. A Bar Above is a terrific and in-depth resource that can elevate your bartending skills immensely.

High-Quality Bar Tools

Chris and Julia have spent a lot of time and energy creating a custom line of high-quality bar tools. These bar tools were built to last, improve speed in preparing craft beverages, and be comfortable on your hands and wrists.

A Bar Above has created a terrific line of bar tools ideal for home bartenders and professional businesses. They are made from the highest quality stainless steel.

Visitors can see their extensive bar tools when visiting the A Bar Above website. They’ve specifically crafted cocktail shakers, mixing glasses, muddlers, strainers, bar sets, and more. Each of them is designed for efficiency, comfort, speed, and quality.

Consulting Services

A Bar Above offers exceptional consulting services. Based on many years of lived experience in the industry, the husband side of the duo, Chris, offers consulting services to bar and restaurant operators.

This is ideal for those looking to improve their performance on both the business and the taste sides. So regardless of if you want to level up your cocktails, re-design on-brand mocktails, or understand the analytics and logistics of the beverage side of the business, A Bar Above can help with that and more.

The Takeaway

A Bar Above is a great resource for home bartenders, hobbyists, professional bartenders, and restaurant and bar operators. Through the blog, podcast, Facebook groups, and excellent mixology courses, this husband-wife duo can help improve both the taste and quality of your beverages and your business’s performance and hospitality.