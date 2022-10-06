How Technology Has Changed How Companies Hire People

The hiring process has changed drastically in recent years, thanks to advances in technology. Businesses now have new tools at their disposal that allow them to reach a wider pool of potential candidates and screen them more efficiently.

Here are five ways technology has changed how companies hire people.

1. Utilizing A Digital Recruitment Agency

In the past, businesses would have to rely on recruitment agencies to help them find qualified candidates. This process was often time-consuming and expensive. However, with a digital recruitment agency, businesses can now post their job openings online and receive applications from a wider pool of candidates. This saves time and money while also giving businesses access to a larger pool of potential hires.

2. Online Job Boards

In the past, businesses posted job openings in newspapers or bulletin boards. Today, however, the vast majority of job seekers search for open positions online. Online job boards like Indeed and Monster make it easy for businesses to post openings and for job seekers to find them.

As a result, businesses now have access to a global pool of talent, and job seekers can apply for positions with just a few clicks.

3. Social Media

Social media platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook have also made it easier for businesses to find qualified candidates. Many businesses now use social media to post job openings and reach out to potential candidates directly. In addition, social media can be used to research candidates and better understand their qualifications and work history.

4. Applicant Tracking Systems

In the past, businesses would often rely on paper applications and resumes when hiring new employees. This created a lot of paperwork and made it difficult to track all the candidates. Today, however, many businesses use applicant tracking systems (ATS), which allow them to manage the entire hiring process electronically.

ATS systems can post job openings online, collect applications, track candidate progress, and schedule interviews. As a result, they help businesses save time and stay organized throughout the hiring process.

5. Pre-Employment Testing

Traditionally, employers would conduct interviews in order to assess a candidate’s qualifications for a position. However, interviews don’t always accurately depict a candidate’s skills or abilities. Many businesses now require candidates to take pre-employment tests to supplement interviews (or, in some cases, replace them altogether). These tests can assess a variety of skills, such as verbal ability, mathematical aptitude, computer literacy, etc.

By using pre-employment testing, businesses can ensure that they are hiring the most qualified candidates for open positions.

6. Background Checks

It’s also important to note that technology has made it easier for businesses to conduct background checks on potential employees. In the past, businesses would have to request physical copies of criminal records from various courthouses around the country (if not around the world).

Today, however, there are several online services that allow businesses to quickly and easily run background checks on potential employees with just a few clicks. As a result, businesses can ensure that they are only hiring the most qualified and trustworthy candidates—something that is essential in today’s business world.

Final Thoughts

Technology has greatly impacted how companies hire people over the past few years—and that trend is only likely to continue in the years ahead as new tools and technologies become available. Businesses now have access to a global pool of talent thanks to online job boards. They can use social media to reach out to potential candidates.

Applicant tracking systems help them stay organized throughout the hiring process. Pre-employment testing allows them to assess candidates’ qualifications, and background checks provide peace of mind when hiring decisions.

All of these changes have made it easier for businesses to find qualified employees—and that’s good news for employers and job seekers alike!