How Selling your Products on Amazon Could Benefit your Small Ecommerce Business

From tech and electronics to health & beauty and fashion, Amazon is the ideal selling platform for companies operating across a wide range of industries. However, for many smaller ecommerce businesses, it can be a challenge deciding whether or not advertising on Amazon is right for them.

Looking at the positives, it’s a great way to get your brand and products in front of a far larger target audience, and market to shoppers who are much more likely to be interested in completing a purchase. But, with so many factors involved in running a successful campaign, how do you decide whether an Amazon Advertising strategy is worthwhile for your brand?

To help you decide, here’s a breakdown of what Amazon sponsored advertising is and how it can benefit your ecommerce business.

What is Amazon Sponsored Advertising?

Amazon’s online marketplace provides its advertisers with a number of different ad type options, allowing for companies to showcase their brand and products in a way that best aligns to their personal goals and requirements. These options, commonly referred to as ‘sponsored ads’, provide advertisers with ways to market their products both on and off of the Amazon platform.

Your sponsored ads can be displayed in premium spots across the online marketplace, helping you to stay one step ahead of competitors by ensuring that your brand and its products take centre stage in places where they are most likely to be seen by your target audience. For example, this could result in your sponsored ads appearing at the top of Amazon’s search results.

They are also a cost-efficient way of advertising as Amazon sponsored advertising operates on a Pay-Per-Click (PPC) model, meaning you only pay when shoppers click on your ads and go through to your product pages.

So, in a nutshell, that’s Amazon Sponsored Advertising. But what about the benefits it can bring to your business?

Boost your Online Visibility

Sponsored advertising can dramatically increase your online visibility. Your listings can appear at the very top of the product detail pages and search results, meaning shoppers are more likely to see your brand and products giving you the edge of competitors.

It’s a great way to drive impressions and clicks, increasing the overall likelihood that an interested buyer clicks on your listing to complete a sale. It’s also a good way to promote new products that shoppers may not yet be aware of.

Boost your Sales

Many Amazon shoppers already know what they’re looking for. They have an exact product in mind and are ready to buy – they’re just looking for the best possible price.

By placing your brand at the top of the search results, you’re making it easier for customers to choose your product over those offered by your competitors. If you’re offering the right product at the right price, shoppers won’t feel the need to look elsewhere – and you’ll see higher sales conversions.

Recap

So, to recap, Amazon sponsored advertising:

Is a great way to showcase your brand and products

Allows you to reach a much wider audience

Gets your product in front of an audience who are ready to buy

Boosts visibility of your brand and product on product detail pages

Gives you an important edge over rival brands in the world’s most competitive marketplace

Can boost conversions and drive sales

As a small ecommerce business, it’s not always possible to find the time to dedicate to the setup and management of a successful sponsored ads campaign. And if you’re new to Amazon too, it’s critical you get things right from the get-go. So, partnering with an Amazon ad agency may be the perfect solution. With a wealth of experience and inside knowledge, these agencies are able to help your campaigns run smoothly and effectively, allowing your brand to succeed online while you focus on running your business!