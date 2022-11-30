4 Tips to Improve Your Management Skills  

A team is only as strong as its weakest link.

And if the weak link is a team manager, it’s a setup that will dismantle success before it starts.

But a strong and well-respected manager can help teams cooperate, thrive and drive results on an individual and collective level. If you’re looking to become a better manager with the skills to mobilise your team, these are just four tips to take your leadership talents to the next level.

1. Encourage communication

Too many managers spend their time wondering why their staff aren’t satisfied.

But in reality, the best way to find out what your team needs is simply to ask. Make regular check-ins a part of your routine as a manager, and foster a culture in which people feel they can come to you with any issues they may be facing.

Remember too that as a manager, there will often be elements affecting an employee’s work life that are out of your control as well as theirs. In these situations, remain professional but supportive and offer to help find solutions as best you can.

Equally, as a manager you should also be amenable to feedback and able to take constructive criticism as an opportunity to improve your own leadership abilities.

2. Get your hiring right

Recruitment isn’t just about hiring people with the right skills – it’s also about who is a good fit for the team.

Start by filtering out those with the professional skills you need – hiring softwares like Oleeo will help you narrow down the applicants to find the best of the best. From there, you can start your preliminary interview process, where you’ll get a feel for the candidate’s personality to gauge whether they’ll get along with the team and uphold the culture of your company.

3. Deliver praise

Everyone likes to be recognised for their achievements, and a good manager knows the value of delivering praise when it’s deserved.

You don’t have to make a fuss. A simple thank you for a job well done lets your staff know that you value their skills and abilities. People won’t go the extra mile if they don’t think it’s worth their while, but if they know that their hard work will be appreciated, they’ll be far more willing to go that bit further.

4. Share responsibility

As a manager, delegation is crucial to ensure that work is completed in a timely fashion by those with the appropriate skills.

And sharing that responsibility also enables your staff to feel trusted and respected, and gives them opportunities to develop and try new things.

Ensure when giving new tasks to team members that they have adequate support in place to make the best of their duties, but don’t be afraid to give them a little space too in order to build their confidence.

Looking for ways to support your team and become a better manager? These are just a few tips to help you hone your leadership skills.