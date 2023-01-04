Having access to a sufficient amount of nutritious and safe food is essential to sustaining life and promoting great health. Nowadays, there are many ways to track food safety by utilizing different types of food safety software to ensure the food you prepare or purchase is safe for consumption. Below you’ll learn 6 food safety mistakes you don’t know you’re making.

Washing Your Hands

It’s important to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing or handling food, especially raw meat, poultry, and seafood. This helps to reduce the risk of contaminating food with bacteria or other harmful germs.

Cross-Contamination

Cross-contamination occurs when bacteria or other contaminants are transferred from one food to another. This can happen when you use the same cutting board or utensils for different types of food or when you store raw meat or seafood next to cooked or ready-to-eat food in the refrigerator.

To prevent cross-contamination, use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw and cooked food, and store raw meat and seafood on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator to prevent any drips from contaminating other foods.

Correct Temperature

It’s important to cook meat, poultry, and seafood to the correct internal temperature to kill any harmful bacteria that may be present. Use a food thermometer to ensure that the food has reached a safe temperature.

Storing Food

Proper storage temperatures are important for preventing the growth of bacteria and other pathogens. Foods that expire, such as meat, poultry, and dairy products, should be stored in the refrigerator at 40°F or below, while frozen foods should be stored at 0°F or below.

Cleaning Food-Contact Surfaces

It’s important to thoroughly clean and sanitize food-contact surfaces, such as cutting boards, countertops, and utensils, to prevent the spread of bacteria and other contaminants. Use hot, soapy water and a disinfectant to clean these surfaces, and allow them to air dry.

Expiration Dates

Expiration dates are important indicators of food safety, as they indicate how long a food is safe to eat. It’s important to pay attention to these dates and to dispose of any food that has expired, as it may contain harmful bacteria or other contaminants.

There are many ways to prevent these mistakes, but one that is simple and easy to follow is by utilizing food safety software because it can help by providing tools and features that assist with food safety management, such as temperature monitoring, HACCP planning, and employee training.

By using food safety software, businesses can ensure that they are following proper food safety protocols and reducing the risk of foodborne illness.