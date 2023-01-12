Career Options For Those With A Business Degree

Business degrees teach you numerous skills necessary for success in the corporate world. Even though courses may vary from school to school, most business degrees cover the basics of accounting, marketing, finance, and entrepreneurship.

However, if a student decides to pursue a degree in business, they can specialize in a field related to their professional ambitions.

Benefits of Getting a Business Degree

Whether you study on campus or online, a degree in business can be pretty helpful, as the knowledge can be applied in nearly every industry and sector.

With that said, here are a few reasons why getting a degree in business is worthwhile.

1. High-Paying, In-Demand Jobs

Business degree holders can work in some of the most in-demand fields. From healthcare management to international business relations, many entry-level jobs only require a bachelor’s degree. Students enrolled in undergraduate programs get a foundational understanding of the field as a whole and in-depth expertise in a specialized area (such as accounting or auditing) relevant to their chosen profession.

However, a master’s is required for senior leadership positions. Earning a graduate degree helps you move up the career ladder and increases your earning potential. For example, according to BLS, a project management specialist with a bachelor’s degree may earn up to $90,000 a year.

But advanced degrees, like an MBA, can lead to an even bigger paycheck within the same position. If you are interested in pursuing an online degree, search for programs that offer subjects you want to take. Look up online MBA, and you’ll find the relevant programs with details.

2. Helps Understand Business Fundamentals

The multifaceted nature of business is mirrored in the breadth of topics covered in the university curriculum, as is the importance of knowing how to start and build a successful business. If you want to start your own business, work in corporate America, or manage a small company, it helps to have a firm grasp of business fundamentals. Thus, a business degree can help you stand out to potential employers by providing the training you need to succeed in your intended career path.

3. Professional Networking Opportunities

During your program, you’ll get hands-on training in communication skills. In all likelihood, your coursemates will also work in the business world, so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to learn from one another, share ideas, and even run a business together.

6 Notable Career Options For Business Majors

Here are six top jobs you can choose from if you have a degree in business.

1. A Training and Development Specialist

Median Annual Pay: $61,570

Projected Growth: 8%

Entry-Level Education: Bachelor’s degree in organizational development or human resources

Job Summary: A training and development specialist is responsible for designing, implementing, and leading training and development initiatives for the organization’s workforce. They conduct focus groups, surveys, and interviews to assess the company’s customers and align training programs with its operational goals. Additionally, they set and implement a training budget and provide spending reports.

2. A Market Research Analyst

Median Annual Pay: $63,920

Projected Growth: 19%

Entry-Level Education: Bachelor’s degree in market research or related

Job Summary: A typical workday for a market research analyst looks like this:

Assess the company’s market position and its competition

Analyze consumer preferences and current product marketing mix to identify untapped markets

Track and predict industry sales and marketing trends

Prepare data collection resources such as polls and surveys

Use statistical software such as SPSS, Stata, MATLAB, etc., to visualize and interpret data

Prepare data-driven reports on ways to increase sales and market penetration of existing products

3. A Logistician or Logistics Manager

Median Annual Pay: $77,030

Projected Growth: 28%

Entry-Level Education: Associate or Bachelor’s degree in supply chain management or business with a concentration related to logistics

Job Summary: A logistician is responsible for planning and overseeing a product’s entire lifecycle, from acquisition and storage to transportation and distribution. They coordinate with potential suppliers, retailers, and clients to strategically plan and manage logistics, warehousing, and customer service.

Logisticians also use project management software to perform essential logistical functions like inventory, compliance metrics, supply chain, etc. In addition, they analyze data to identify areas for improvement. Lastly, they ensure legal compliance throughout all aspects of logistics and supply chain management.

4. A Financial Analyst

Median Annual Pay: $95,570

Projected Growth: 9%

Entry-Level Education: Bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting

Job Summary: Typically, a financial analyst analyzes the firm’s financial performance to forecast its future performance and develop financial models to support corporate decision-making.

They also evaluate the firm’s financial data, including budgets, income statements, and projections, identify trends, and suggest actions to cut costs and improve financial performance.

Additionally, a financial analyst prepares and presents in-depth reports on a firm’s financial health and potential threats to organizational leaders.

5. A Human Resources Manager

Median Annual Pay: $126,230

Projected Growth: 9%

Entry-Level Education: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in human resources

Job Summary: The human resources manager is the primary point of contact for any and all matters concerning a company’s employees.

Their main goal is to nurture an overall positive working environment at the office. In light of this, the responsibilities that fall within their purview as HR professional includes the following:

Creating and enforcing HR plans that are aligned with the company’s overall business goals

Facilitating communication between the company and its workers to resolve complaints and grievances

Managing recruitment, selection, and onboarding of new employees

Managing and directing a performance evaluation process that results in improved productivity

Promoting the growth, involvement, motivation, and long-term viability of the company’s human resources to meet present and future business needs

Using HR analytics to help management with data-driven decision-making to drive business performance

Complying with HR laws and regulations

6. Advertising, Promotions, and Marketing Managers

Median Annual Pay: $133,380

Projected Growth: 10%

Entry-Level Education: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in marketing, finance, or business administration

Job Summary: Managers in this field are tasked with the following duties:

Analyzing market trends and making projections to identify new sales opportunities

Using organic and paid acquisition channels to increase brand awareness and generate new leads

Planning and monitoring the marketing budget and allocating funds accordingly

Using web analytics tools to develop marketing plans and implement and execute them successfully

Overseeing the creation of marketing material and its publication across all channels

Managing branding, advertising, and promotional campaigns to improve market share

Delivering reports on the performance of marketing campaigns

Promoting the company’s brand, products, and services at major industry events

Building and maintaining strategic liaisons with vendors and key industry players

Leading marketing staff and assigning tasks

Wrapping Up

There is a strong demand for graduates with business degrees, and for good reasons. Given the variety of available career options, choosing a program that caters to your interests and expertise and provides beneficial financial incentives is relatively easy.

If you’re unsure what business degree to pursue, it’s better to research the job opportunities available for business graduates and pick a major that aligns with your interests. If you’re still on the fence, consider the above suggestions before making a final decision.