Buying A New Air Conditioner? Pay Attention To These 5 Important Things!

Utilizing air conditioners nowadays is a mandatory requirement. Especially during the dry season with hot weather and temperatures. Both during the day and at night, people inevitably turn on the air conditioner so that they can comfortably do their daily activities and have optimal rest.

Buying an air conditioner is like investing, because the air conditioners will be used often and for the long term. So, if you are planning to buy a new air conditioner unit for your home, there are several things you must be aware of, thus you will only purchase the best air conditioner for your house!

1. Pay Attention to The Room Size

Room size is the main criterion before buying a new air conditioner unit. You can start by measuring the length, the width, and the height of the room. The bigger the volume of the room, you will need a bigger air conditioner capacity.

This is very important, because, with the proper air conditioner size, the air conditioner will be able to effectively cool the room. If the room is small and the air condition is too big it will be a waste of electricity and also make the room feel too cold and thus become uncomfortable. But on the other hand, if a large room uses a small size air conditioner, the machine will need to work extra hard and thus it will be more prone to damage.

2. Type of Air Conditioner Required

In general, there are 2 types of air conditioners that are commonly used, split air conditioners and central air conditioners. If you are looking for an air conditioner to be placed in a small or medium-sized residence, a split air conditioner is the right choice. This air conditioner has 2 main unit parts which are placed separately, the indoor unit and the outdoor unit. As for central air conditioning, you can use it if you have a larger house or if you need an aircon for office usage.

Aside from these two, the portable air conditioner also becomes widely used nowadays. Portable air conditioners can be easily moved from room to room, thus it can be very useful if you don’t want to be bothered with air conditioner installation.

3. Electricity Consumption

It is very important to consider the wattage of the air conditioner that you want to purchase. Many people ignore this and are then surprised when their electricity bills soar up to the sky! Therefore, it is important to know the specifications of the electrical power used by the air conditioner according to its sizing. You do not want to purchase an air conditioner with high energy consumption because it will affect your household expenses.

There are also lots of air conditioner brands that aim to be more eco-friendly, and thus only require lower energy usage. This type of air conditioner has a stable and low wattage compared to other standard air conditioners.

4. Air Conditioner Brand and Warranty

There are lots of aircon brands available in the market. Don’t just look at the low prices and promotions, you should also pay attention to the durability of the air conditioner. If you don’t have time to research what is the best air conditioner to purchase, you can opt to purchase the air conditioner brand that has been in the market for a longer time. Usually, their products are a little bit more expensive than the others, but the plus is they usually offer better and top-quality products.

Apart from the brand, product warranty is also important. Each air conditioner brand has different coverage and warranty periods. Choose an air conditioner manufacturer that provides reliable warranty for a long time.

5. Air Conditioner With Special Features

Some air conditioners have special features that make them stand out from others. For example, air conditioners which have health-supporting features, such as high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) and carbon filters. Air conditioners with HEPA technology can eliminate bad odors while effectively reducing particles in the air, including mold, bacteria, and viruses. Thus this is a very great additional feature to support our health on a daily basis.

There is also an air conditioner that has the auto cleaning feature. With this feature, the air conditioner can clean the evaporator automatically, so it can help to reduce the occurrence of fungi and bacteria which can cause asthma and lung disease. That way, in addition to getting health benefits, users can save on air conditioning cleaning costs.

Air conditioners which have a special feature usually will be much more expensive. You should consider whether these features are really necessary for you or not.

These are the 5 important things you need to pay attention to before purchasing a new air conditioner. Aside from choosing the right air conditioner, maintaining it at its best is equally as important.