Tips and Tricks for Helping you to Supercharge your Productivity on Microsoft Teams

With more people now working from home and other remote locations, the need for a software to connect everyone together has never been so in demand. Microsoft Teams is one such product that has seen an incredible surge in use over the past few years since its launch in 2017.

To make the most of your time on the platform, here are some tips and tricks for helping you supercharge your productivity on Microsoft Teams.

1. Operator Connect

Having a unified and effective communication tool is vital to keep all of your members notified of new developments and keep them in the loop.

Microsoft Teams operator select is a tool that helps to integrate your workers in one Microsoft Teams phone system. It will help speed up productivity and save time for your employees.

2. Immersive Reader

If you are managing many tasks at the same time, then the immersive reader could be a useful tool for you. It will allow any message, post or chat to be read out for you like a narrator.

All you need to do is hover over the chosen message and click on more options and then choose the immersive reader from the drop down list.

3. Find Relevant Information with @mentions

Sometimes, you can be dealing with so much information that it can be difficult to sort through it all. This is where you can use @mentions to separate your personal text messages from your to-do lists so you can work in a more orderly way.

4. Bookmarking

To keep something you need to read later, you can bookmark it on Teams. This means you will always be able to find that important information later so you don’t forget where it was.

This is ideal for all those people who deal with vast amounts of information at once.

5. Using the Slash (/) Command

Slash commands are a great way to shortcut various features of Teams. It can also help you find something within Teams by searching for specific words.

As an example, typing /Files into the search bar will show you recent files shared with you. Also, /Saved will help you find your saved messages.

6. Unique Work Environment

Everyone has their favourite apps that they like to use. By setting up your Teams Personal App, you can arrange and manage your apps into one area so they are easier to find and access.

7. Hide and Show Function

If you are a member of many channels, then you will need a way to organise the ones you want. You can do this by hiding or showing the channels so that they are easier to find while others won’t get in your way.

Final Thoughts

With Microsoft Teams, you can have one application that can do all the hard work for you and allow you to get on with your daily tasks. These are just a few of the many tips and tricks you can use to make your Teams experience better.

With these ideas in mind, you can begin to streamline your processes and improve your productivity for overall efficiency in your business.