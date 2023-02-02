8 Ways your Business Can be Eco-friendly

Global warming has gradually become a source of concern for individuals and business owners over the years. This is due to increased activity in both the personal and commercial sectors. As a result, it is critical to identify areas where businesses can reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

This article discusses eight ways your business can be eco-friendly.

Reuse and Recycle

Recycling is one of the oldest methods of keeping the environment clean and environmentally friendly. It entails reusing nonperishable materials or items to their full capacity. This means businesses can reuse paper, cups, leather bags, and nylon bags.

Instead of throwing away a cup after use, it could be reused to hold pencils and pens.

Invest in Renewable Energy

Every year, fossil fuels are estimated to cause approximately 34 billion tonnes of carbon emissions worldwide. This means that every time you use at least a liter of fuel to generate electricity, you emit 2.4kg of CO2.

On the other hand, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency, renewable energy can cut emissions by about 75%. This is the reason why, as a business owner, you should invest in clean energy sources like wind and solar energy.

It is important because carbon-free energy sources like the sun and wind are renewable. By doing this, your business gains favor with environmentalists.

Reduce Energy Consumption

It is estimated that every year businesses consume about 25,000kWh of energy. With more businesses springing up, consumption will increase, which will, in turn, lead to the emission of carbon that worsens the already declining state of the atmosphere.

Thus, it is important to cut back on energy consumption. Businesses can do this by totally cutting off the use of light bulbs during the day and investing in low-energy bulbs where necessary.

Cut Paper Use

Every year about 8 billion trees are cut for the production of paper. This means that to make a ton of paper; you would need about twenty-five trees. As a result of the continuous felling of trees, there has been a massive decline in the removal of carbon monoxide from the atmosphere.

This decline has led to the continuous degradation of our ozone layer. To help curtail this trend of tree felling, your business can go paperless. This implies that you take all your company’s paperwork, including files on shelves and documentation online. Doing this will reduce or completely remove the use of office printing paper and essentially reduce the cutting down of trees.

Reduce Travel

Among the perpetrators of carbon emissions, human travel activities are not left out. The average gasoline car Produces 8,887 grams of carbon dioxide for every gallon of fuel burned. As a result, vehicles are responsible for emitting approximately 4.6 metric tons of CO2 every year.

So, to help reduce emissions, you can move most of your company’s work remotely. Doing this will not only reduce gasoline usage but also reduce cars and other means of transportation emissions.

In addition, you could encourage your employees to walk or ride a bicycle to work, reducing car emissions.

Use Less Water

Not only will using less water make you environmentally friendly, it will also help you save money. This is because the more water is used, the quicker it finishes, and you would have to pump another tank full. This process of pumping water would require gas or fuel to power the generator, resulting in gaseous emissions.

To conserve water, instead of using a dishwasher, wash by hand. Collect as much rainwater as possible when possible.

Invest in Tree Planting

Trees and shrubs are an important part of our ecosystem because they help to remove harmful gasses from the atmosphere. Investing in tree planting activities can help your business attract clients who are big on environmental conservation.

They also require very little maintenance as they only need little water during the dry season. Another benefit of investing in tree planting activities is improved air quality for you and your employees. This is because trees release oxygen into the environment. Trees also help to cool down your office from direct sunlight as they create shades that keep the environment cool.

Donate Old Appliances

With new technology and upgrades being developed almost every year, most companies want to be updated. As a result, several companies invest in buying new appliances, and their old ones end up in landfills and incinerators.

Rather than throw old appliances away, donate them to charity organizations, public libraries, or schools. This will help reduce the number of appliances that end up in landfills and make you more eco-friendly.

Finally, invest in net zero programs and aim to become a net zero company. This way, you will be helping to fight against adverse climate change. click here for more information on how to become a net zero company