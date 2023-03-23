The Legal Battle: How Personal Injury Cases Can Change Lives

Accidents happen every day, and injuries vary from minor bumps and bruises to life-threatening situations requiring immediate medical attention. Unfortunately, the physical pain of serious injuries is often not the most difficult part of recovery.

The emotional and economic stress these injuries bring with them can be even more devastating than physical pain. George Salinas Injury Lawyers, a San Antonio-based law firm focused on personal injury law in Texas understands this and uses its influence to help injury victims during their recoveries.

Serious injuries can cause major financial setbacks

When people are injured and unable to work, they often cannot earn enough income to support themselves and their families. At times like these, lost income and mounting medical bills may leave them unable to pay for basic needs such as food or shelter.

When people such as doctors, employers, truck drivers, or manufacturers cause accidents by acting carelessly, breaking the law, or violating safety regulations, Salinas believes they should be held accountable. If people are injured because of another person’s wrongdoing or negligence, his firm enables them to seek compensation for their medical bills, lost wages, and other damages.

Filing a personal injury claim helps them to get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

Injured victims should focus on recovery rather than fighting insurance companies

Clients often ask Salinas whether or not they should attempt to file personal injury claims on their own. Without exception, he strongly advises against it.

Most people believe they would never let an insurance company walk all over them, but they fail to realize that the emotional impact of being in an accident can be overwhelming. If people are not at 100%, they will not have the energy and focus they need to fight an insurance company.

In addition, victims are frequently unable to focus on their cases due to their injuries. This is especially true for situations involving brain damage, concussions, and spinal cord injuries. In these situations, recovery takes months or years rather than weeks or months. These types of injuries require considerable time spent recovering before any progress can be achieved.

Winning personal injury cases requires specialized knowledge from skilled lawyers

Personal injury cases are complicated and require specialized knowledge. With laws changing all the time, the legal system can be extremely confusing.

In addition, insurance companies know they have the upper hand in personal injury lawsuits, and they use that power to their advantage. They have lawyers, money, and resources at their disposal, and they are not afraid to use them. Insurance agents often take advantage of people who do not understand how personal injury cases work by pressuring them into accepting lowball offers right away rather than waiting until after the trial when they might receive a larger settlement.

Personal injury attorneys know how to handle insurance companies during negotiations. Without expert advocates, it is easy for people to become intimidated by large companies with boundless resources. As a result, insurance companies often bully them into settling out of court when a court case could have resulted in more compensation. On the flip side, other victims do not settle early enough in the negotiations and lose out on tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation.

Salinas and his team are all personal injury lawyers trained to navigate the legal system and help injury victims get what they deserve. They fight to ensure that their clients’ voices are heard and their lives are restored.

Personal injury cases are about more than money

When injury victims file personal injury claims, they are filing with the intent of receiving payment for their injuries. The most common form of compensation is monetary damages for things like:

Medical bills (past and future)

Rehabilitation costs (past and future)

Lost wages (past and future)

The amount of money an injury claim is worth depends on the type of injury or illness suffered, the duration of the injury or illness, and whether victims are permanently disabled in any way. Still, personal injury cases are about more than just money. They are about accountability and effecting change by holding parties responsible for their actions. Even more importantly, they are about justice and helping victims feel whole again.

People hurt due to another person’s carelessness or recklessness deserve a settlement that gets their lives back on track and restores a sense of normalcy.

In the end, a personal injury case is about recovery, but facing insurance companies alone is a daunting task. The team at George Salinas Injury Lawyers sees clients as much more than case numbers. They view each and every personal injury victim as a human being who has had something precious unjustly stolen from them. While they cannot undo the damage their clients suffered, they make every effort to advocate for their loss and earn the justice they deserve.