Small Businesses Should Let Employees Help Them Design The Next Generation Tech Stacks

WIth tech burnout on the rise, companies are seeking solutions from – well – more tech. And that’s not a bad thing.

Increasingly, companies are looking to invest in new technology for their teams, as the share of employees citing digital work experiences as a key factor in job satisfaction has increased by 20% in recent years.

The analyst community even has a new metric, Digital Employee Experience (DEX), to measure how good – or bad – a company’s digital experience is.

No longer operating in survival mode, as they did during the pandemic, companies are reimagining their digital experiences, and they are turning to the most qualified experts in the field: Their employees.

Here are the simple steps businesses can take to upgrade their tech and give key stakeholders a voice in the process.

1. Leverage your employees’ first-person experience

The Chief Operations Officer or the Chief Technology Officer manages technology at bigger companies, but for small businesses with limited staff, a volunteer task force can be a surprisingly effective tool to research and demo products and make recommendations. It’s also a great opportunity for entry-level employees with an interest in tech to distinguish themselves.

2. Call a town hall to create a two-way conversation

Nine in 10 employees feel frustrated by technology at work. Before making any changes, use a survey that allows employees to rank the programs in your tech stack. Then call a town hall style meeting to discuss the results. By opening the process, managers can make sure they’re not missing any important insights from employees who may have experienced a time-saving or user-friendly platform in a former job. Even clients can be tapped for knowledge of different products that can ease transactions.

3. Get all stakeholders on the same page

Before rolling out new solutions, be sure all your departments are ready for system changes and encourage your employees to share concerns ahead of time with their managers. For example, changes to the CRM might put pressure on the hiring or inventory processes. For some groups, there may be a time of year when it’s more advantageous to implement an upgrade. Communication is the best tool to use to create a seamless operation.

4. Make sure your process reflects your core values

Use the process of upgrading your tech stack to reinforce your company’s core values and culture. Is the process inclusive? Are you gathering a lot of feedback? Are you empowering people and encouraging them to work together? Giving employees a voice will make for a smoother transition and help avoid unnecessary attrition.

5. Focus on efficiency, transparency and continuous improvement…ROI will follow

An upgrade has the potential to help businesses save money, but that should not drive the process. Efficiency and transparency are the most powerful impacts a business will reap from an upgrade because it will help workflow, eliminate redundancies, improve data collection and drive growth.

If you make your company’s technology a long-term priority and commit to iterate as technology advances, then you’ll be well-positioned to maintain a competitive edge in both generating revenue and attracting and retaining employees.

Here’s the bottom line

Your company’s tech stack has become inextricable from your employees’ work experience. And in a competitive talent market most companies are faced with the need to reassess their tech stack…urgently. But rather than conduct the process in a vacuum with your senior management team, incorporate the people it most affects – your employees.