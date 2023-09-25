Female Entrepreneurs Breaking Barriers: 25 Inspiring Businesswomen of 2023

The business landscape has undergone a significant transformation with women not only entering the arena but also establishing their ventures as household names across various industries. Read on to learn more about the journeys of twenty five such remarkable female entrepreneurs, in no particular order:

1. Sara Blakely

Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, boasts a net worth of $750 billion at the age of 50. With limited funds, Sara faced numerous rejections from investors. However, after Oprah Winfrey acknowledged her business idea, Spanx took off, revolutionizing the shapewear industry.

2. Tory Burch

Tory Burch, with a net worth of $900 million at the age of 55, is a name synonymous with fashion. With experience in renowned fashion houses like Polo Ralph Lauren and Vera Wang, Tory launched her fashion brand in 2004. Alongside her fashion endeavors, she founded the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, supporting women with cancer and raising awareness.

3. Dr. Mary Mason

Dr. Mary V. Mason is the founder and CEO of Little Medical School, an educational franchise. She has extensive experience as a senior executive and has been recognized for her contributions to medical education.

4. JK Rowling

British novelist JK Rowling, known for her Harry Potter series, has a net worth of $60 million at the age of 56. Rowling faced numerous rejections before her series became a global phenomenon, leading to films, merchandise, and theme parks.

5. Vera Wang

Fashion designer Vera Wang, with a net worth of $500 million at the age of 72, began her journey after designing her wedding dress at 40. With connections from her time at Vogue magazine, she expanded her brand to include jewelry, homeware, kitchenware, clothes, shoes, and accessories.

6. Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart, with a net worth of $400 million at the age of 80, rose to fame as a celebrity chef. She published numerous cookbooks and wrote for several magazines. Later, she consolidated her ventures with her media company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, and ventured into TV and radio.

7. Cath Kidston

Cath Kidston, with a net worth of $1 million at the age of 63, transitioned from a career in furniture design to open her store in 1993, selling her vintage British designs. With the resurgence of vintage trends, her store became a staple on British high streets.

8. Huda Kattan

With a net worth of $490 million, Huda Kattan is the beauty mogul behind Huda Beauty. She began her beauty journey in Dubai, identifying a gap in the market for quality false eyelashes. After her lashes became a favorite for Kim Kardashian, her brand skyrocketed. She has since expanded into skincare with her range, Wishful, promoting natural, glowing skin.

9. Bonnie Comley

Bonnie Comley is an American three-time Tony Award-winning theater producer. She has won an Olivier Award and two Drama Desk Awards for her stage productions. Bonnie is the owner/founder of the media tech company, BroadwayHD, a premier online streaming platform delivering over 300 premium live full-length musicals and stage plays to a global audience.

10. Loretta Markevics

Loretta Markevics is the founder of the integrated marketing agency, Sēd. She has experience as a global PR and advertising agency executive and has launched The Greenhouse, Sēd’s in-house incubator that invents brands and products to support the startup community.

11. Sofia Shved

Sofia Shved is the founder and CEO of PR Novo, an award-winning PR Agency. PR Novo has helped many businesses increase their market presence and build authority in their niche.

12. Arianna Huffington

Arianna Huffington, the co-founder and former editor-in-chief of HuffPost, has a net worth of $100 million at the age of 71. After establishing a successful digital news outlet, Arianna authored several books, including “The Sleep Revolution.” She also manages the wellness site Thrive Global, offering courses to improve overall wellbeing.

13. Esther Jh Kim

Esther Jh Kim founded ConsiderBeyond, the first discovery app for conscious consumers. The app helps consumers discover brands and places aligned with their personal values.

14. Alina Krehovets

Alina Krehovets is the CEO and Founder of Business Intelligence. She is passionate about helping business owners make data-based decisions.

15. Lindsey Marie Clayton

Emigrated from the UK to Australia and started her first business, CPT Fitness. She later established Safe for Everyone™(SFE), which was awarded Non-Toxic Household Products Manufacturer of the year 2022.

16. Lynda Resnick

Co-founder of The Wonderful Company, which has over $4 billion in annual revenue. The company has several innovative brands, including POM Wonderful and Fiji Water.

17. Janice Bryant Howroyd

Founder of The ActOne Group, the largest privately held, minority woman-owned staffing firm in the U.S. She’s known for her business acumen and her philanthropic efforts.

18. Marisa Faircloth

Marisa Faircloth boasts a 40-year career in the non-invasive cosmetics space. She’s renowned for her ethical approach and has collaborated with talented plastic surgeons early in her career. After launching her practice nearly a decade ago, she’s not only emerged as a successful entrepreneur but also a thought leader in her field. She’s an Allergan trainer, a Master Level Injector, and has been honored multiple times with the 100 Best Injectors award. Marisa is also a published author, with her book “Empowered by Beauty: A Testament for Unleashing Self-confidence” offering insights into the non-invasive cosmetics industry.

19. Samantha Wong-Sang

Samantha Wong-Sang is a serial entrepreneur and a branding enthusiast. Before becoming the Co-Founder and CEO of The Blu Group of Companies, she launched various businesses. The Blu Group encompasses a range of ventures, including Blu on the Water Restaurant and Blu Waters Property Management. Samantha is also a motivational speaker and philanthropist, contributing to numerous local causes and hosting The Annual Women’s Empowerment Summit in Exuma, Bahamas.

20. Leah Zaccaria

Leah Zaccaria is an inspiration for many, urging them to live their truth. She transitioned from being an accountant to an entrepreneur, opening her first yoga studio, hauteyoga Queen Anne, in 2009. Since then, she has opened more studios and has plans for further expansion.

21. Heena Sehrawat

Heena Sehrawat is making waves in the Realty Sector. As one of the top female entrepreneurs to watch in 2023, she’s steering the commercial segment in real estate with her visionary approach. Her brand, The Heena Realty Makers, offers expert guidance to those looking to invest in the real estate sector. Heena is also a philanthropist, working closely with NGOs for women’s upliftment and child welfare.

22. Rocio Salgado

In just three years in the Eco-Friendly and Sustainable industry, designer Rocio Salgado is making a mark with her handcraft designs. The Peruvian American designer combines her home country’s ethnicity with unique handcrafts, including her sustainable Fish Leather Collection. Rocio’s brand, Lanallama, collaborates with over 20 artisans, emphasizing sustainability.

23. Carli Brinkman

With over 18 years of experience, Carli Brinkman has enhanced the reputations of numerous brands through public relations and strategic communications. She’s the founder and principal of Carli PR, a boutique firm specializing in hospitality, travel, culture, and community.

24. Lalitha Dutta

Lalitha Dutta is the Chief Operations Officer of Manchi Baphe, a renowned fine dining buffet in Hyderabad, India. She’s also a mompreneur and an MBA graduate. Lalitha represents the resilience and determination required in entrepreneurship. Despite the challenges of opening Manchi Baphe during the Covid times, she and her team achieved great success, earning accolades and awards across India.

25. Ali Nichols

Ali Nichols is a co-founder of Getaway, a platform that revolutionizes rental property investing. Getaway uses innovative commercial real estate financing strategies to make rental property investment more accessible.

Conclusion

These women have not only achieved success in their respective fields but have also paved the way for future generations of female entrepreneurs. Their stories serve as an inspiration and testament to the power of determination, innovation, and resilience.

