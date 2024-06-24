Adapting Records Management for the New Age of Remote and Hybrid Workforces

With the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, many workplaces were forced to shift to remote and hybrid work models for the safety of their employees. This radical change was new to everyone and also brought forth challenges in managing physical records at the office.

When their workforce is spread out, managers and business owners of remote and hybrid workplaces constantly worry about the safety of sensitive information and data security.

It is obvious that managing and keeping records is safer when everyone is present at the office. But how do you do it when employees work from different locations?

This is where high-quality records management software steps in to help businesses adapt to these new challenges. In this blog post, we will talk about the key aspects of managing records in hybrid and remote work settings. Apart from that, we will also discuss the importance of having secure access to records remotely and the best collaboration tools in the market.

Key Factors Of Integrating Records Management Software Into Your Work System

Choosing just any records management software won’t do for hybrid and remote workplaces. You will have to be careful in your selection and look for certain features that will help you achieve your goals.

Let’s look into some key features that must be present in your records management software for your remote and hybrid office.

Proper User Permissions: With this feature you can control who can access and edit different documents. It’s important for keeping sensitive information secure.

Audit Trails: Accountability is essential for keeping sensitive information safe, and audit trails do just that. This feature tracks who accessed or changed a document and when.

Document Versioning: This keeps track of all document versions so you can see changes over time and revert to previous versions if needed.

Benefits of Modern Records Management Software

There are several benefits of using modern-day records management software for the hybrid and remote workplace:

Increase in Productivity: Modern software makes it easier for employees to find and work on documents, saving time and reducing frustration.

Better Security: With features like encryption and secure access controls, your data is better protected against breaches.

Compliance with Regulations: The software helps ensure you meet legal and regulatory requirements by providing tools for tracking and reporting.

Why is Secure Remote Access Essential For Managing Records in Remote and Hybrid Workforce?

When employees work remotely, accessing sensitive records comes with several risks. For example, without proper security measures, hackers could intercept data being transferred over the internet. There’s also the risk of unauthorized access if devices are lost or stolen.

What Are The Solutions for Secure Access?

To keep your records safe, you can use the following technologies along with strong records management software:

VPNs or Virtual Private Networks: VPNs create a secure connection over the internet, making it much harder for hackers to intercept your data.

Strong Encryption: This technology scrambles your data so that only authorized users can read it. Even if hackers get hold of the data, they won't be able to understand it.

Secure Cloud Storage: Lastly store your records in secure cloud services. They use the latest security measures, such as regular security updates and multi-factor authentication to keep the information secure and protected.

Tried And Test Implementation Tips for Organizations

#1 Assess Your Needs

The first step is to consider what types of records you handle, how often they are accessed, and by whom. This will help you choose the right software and features that suit your workflow.

#2 Develop Proper Policies

Once you know your needs, developing clear policies and procedures for managing records remotely is important. These policies should outline how records are stored, who has access to them, and how they should be handled.

#3 Train Your Employees

Training your employees on the new records management software and security practices is crucial. They need to know how to use the software effectively and understand the importance of following security measures, like using strong passwords and recognizing phishing attempts.

Final Words

Remote and hybrid workforces require careful consideration of how you manage your records. Using the right records management software ensures secure remote access, improves collaboration, and maintains compliance with regulations.

Now is the time to evaluate your current records management practices. Are they meeting the needs of your remote and hybrid teams?

Take action today and invest in modern records management software to stay ahead in this new work environment.