Things a Chicago Entrepreneur Can Do with their Autistic Kid

Everyone knows one of the best perks of being an entrepreneur is having the flexibility to make your own schedule. If you kid has Autism, you get to spend more time with him or her during summer breaks or school days off. Luckily, Chicago offers plenty of activities for neurodivergent children, making it easy to enjoy meaningful and fun experiences together.

Chicago Botanic Garden

The Chicago Botanic Garden offers 385 acres of beautifully maintained gardens, providing a peaceful retreat for families. It’s an ideal setting for children to explore and connect with nature. A favorite is the Sensory Garden, which features raised beds that allow kids to easily touch soft leaves, smell fresh herbs, and taste sensory-soothing plants like lemon balm and stevia.

For more active exploration, the Nature Play Garden features exciting hills, tunnels, and water play areas where kids can climb, run, and explore in a safe, natural space. Garden staff also lead sensory-rich activities such as flower cutting and creating succulent dish gardens, making the experience more interactive. You can plan your visit or explore upcoming events here.

Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

An accessibility-friendly option is the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, which offers a sensory-friendly guide for families, including an overview of the types of noise and lighting visitors should expect for each area. Several exhibits offer specific sensory accommodations, such as quieter environments or seating options. For instance, the “Science Storms” exhibit features a 40-foot vortex that offers tactile and visual stimuli while providing clear warnings about loud noises (like the Tesla coil firing every 45 minutes). Other exhibits, like the “Idea Factory,” include water play activities and offer many opportunities for hands-on exploration.

The museum hosts Low-Sensory Mornings on select dates, where families can visit before the museum opens to the general public. During these times, the noise levels are reduced, and lighting is adjusted to create a calmer atmosphere, making it easier for children with sensory sensitivities to explore without feeling overwhelmed. These events also offer extended sensory accommodations until noon​.

Brookfield Zoo

The Brookfield Zoo has made thoughtful accommodations to ensure that visits are smooth and enjoyable for every visitor. You can borrow BZ Care Kits, which include noise-reducing headphones, visual schedules, and fidget toys—ideal for keeping your child comfortable while exploring. If your little one needs a break, the Sensory-Friendly Family Room in the Hamill Family Play Zoo offers a quiet, cozy space with dimmable lights and comfy seating.

The zoo also hosts inclusive Zoo Camps during the summer, where children of all abilities can learn about animals, enjoy nature activities, and make new friends. For older kids, programs like Good Works focus on developing life and work skills for teens and young adults with disabilities.

Chicago Children’s Theatre

The Chicago Children’s Theatre is a special place for kids to experience the magic of live performances. They offer sensory-friendly performances, where things like lighting and sound are adjusted. Quiet rooms and family restrooms are available if your child needs a break. The staff is trained to make sure that everyone feels included.

The theater also has the Red Kite Project, which offers camps and classes designed specifically for children with autism. The Red Kite Camp allows kids to explore theater through play, storytelling, and movement, helping them build communication skills and confidence in a creative, supportive environment. They also offer Red Kite Residencies, which partner with schools to bring beautiful experiences into classrooms, giving children more opportunities to grow and express themselves through the arts​.

Chicago Public Library

The Chicago Public Library is a wonderfully inclusive space for children of all abilities. The library offers sensory backpacks, which include noise-reducing headphones, communication cards, and fidget toys to keep children comfortable during their visit. Some locations even have Steffy Play Cubes—little hideaways where children can take a break if they feel overstimulated and other fun sensory tools to use for regulation.

If your child needs a quieter space, many branches provide quiet rooms or private spaces that can be reserved. The library’s SensoryCPL app offers visual schedules and communication cards to guide your child’s experience. While your child enjoys their books, you might also find some great business resources to browse through. It’s a win-win—learning and relaxing in one spot!

Chicago is full of amazing, autism-friendly activities that make spending time with your kid a blast. Take advantage of that flexible schedule and explore the city together—it’s a great way to create lasting memories with your little one!