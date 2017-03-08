Top 5 Books to Help You on Your Road to Business Success

Being a success in the world of business and entrepreneurship can be difficult. The amount of time, effort & dedication it can take can be relentless. However, there’s one other major thing you need, passion.

You might not think business means know <=”http://www.nownovel.com/” target=”_blank”>how to write a book, but some of the top entrepreneurs in the world have put their tips and successes down on paper for new business owners to draw inspiration from. We have rounded up some of our favourite books below that will hopefully help you draw inspiration and courage as you start your own journey.

1. Richard Branson – Losing My Virginity: How I Survived, Had Fun, And Made A Fortune Doing Business My Way

Richard Branson is one of the most recognisable faces when it comes to business and Entrepreneurship. <=”http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/211099.Losing_My_Virginity” target=”_blank”>In his book the billionaire shares how he built his Virgin Empire. His book helps you understand his “Lets just do it and see what happens” mentality.

Having had many failed businesses as well as successes, Richard Branson is one of the best people to draw inspiration from. Understanding how to have the confidence to fail is an important pillar to his success.

2. Dale Carnegie – How To Win Friends And Influence People

Although this book is more on the self help category, <=”http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/4865.How_to_Win_Friends_and_Influence_People” target=”_blank”>it’s a vital read for people wanting to understand the fundamentals of getting people to like you, creating good conversion and winning people other. These are also some of the fundamentals you need to be a success in any business.

3. Keith Ferazzi – Never Eat Alone

Keith’s book will, if you don’t already, <=”http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/84699.Never_Eat_Alone” target=”_blank”>convince you that networking and meeting new people is the key to success. His book touches on how some of the most powerful people in the world mastered this art and made it work for them.

4. Malcom Gladwell – Outliers

Gladwell’s <=”http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/3228917-outliers” target=”_blank”>third bestseller helps you understand how it’s not all just about hard work and late nights, but how luck also plays an equal part. His book shows how the titans of silicon valley were all born within a few years of each other and in very specific circumstances, which helped them create these new technologies. Gladwell popularised the idea of it taking 10,000 hours of practice to become great at something.

5. John Maxwell – How Successful People Think

Maxwell’s book <=”http://www.goodreads.com/book/show/6012533-how-successful-people-think” target=”_blank”>helps you understand how successful people are not necessarily better than everyone else, they just know how to think in the right way. His book outlines the keys to achieve innovative and disciplined thinking, using things such as the 80/20 rule to allocate your time and energy.

Now over to you

What’s your favorite book from the list above? Why? Please share with us your story.