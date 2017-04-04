Learning to Market in a Post-Modern World

Building a Strong, Recognizable Brand

Every age has its own form of communication. There are means of communicating an idea linguistically, visually, aurally, and subtly. You’ll want to use all such marketing tools in your repertoire to have the most effective communication. But it’s equally important to ensure how you reach clients is in some degree consistent with the times.

There is a reason modern marketing often follows trends, and it is this idea of communicating directly. Unfortunately, trends shift as time goes by, which often forces marketing campaigns to modernize. But one of the greatest aspects of SEO techniques that utilize technology is a built-in ability to upgrade.

Consider content marketing of the SEO variety, as an example. Search Engine Optimization requires regular updates in order to have the most effect. You’ll need to incorporate guest blogging into your marketing model, which basically means getting your blog or articles published on a site with an established audience.

As you continue to publish new content, it will naturally become upgraded with the times. It manages to eschew static existence and remain communicable. If you don’t believe such a thing is integral to marketing, just consider some of the ad campaigns of yesteryear. While they may be fun to look at now, they don’t sell anything.

Establishing Your Brand

Marketing can’t be a curiosity, it has to be a dynamic force which drives into the mind of the viewer ideas pertaining to a given brand which prompt said viewer into acquiring that brand for themselves, or maintaining their existing loyalty. There is little better than modern online marketing techniques to determine that which is effective.

As each article or blog post is published, you’ll be able to get statistics pertaining to the amount of people who look at your writing, and what demographic they fall in. You can determine whether or not you’ve hit your target market, or whether there are markets you hadn’t targeted who are likewise sympathetic to your brand.

Through such solutions your brand becomes more than the name and logo representing your company, it becomes an entity unto itself. Just think of Nike, or Mac. These brands are recognizable, and evince a certain “attitude” which represents proclivities of those markets primarily targeted.

Mac users tend to “think different”, Nike users want to “Just do it”. Well, you want your brand to have the same kind of impact; and one of the best ways to do that is by facilitating upwardly trending growth which remains relevant to the times.

To that end, you’ve got to employ multiple marketing tools. SEO is a big part of this process, but it’s not enough. You’ll additionally want to use PPC (Pay Per Click) campaigns where effectiveness can be gauged, and SMO or Social Media Optimization.

According to BrownBoxBranding, a 21st century marketing group which features Seattle as one of its primary operational centers, “…social media marketing services are as unique as you are.” This means you need to find a marketing solution which can tailor SMO campaigns so that they fit your unique business.

Maintaining A Cutting-Edge Brand

Generally, as you combine modern marketing tools into a concerted outreach campaign, you’ll want to manage your efforts through agencies known to get results in a cost-effective way. Those proficient in providing online solutions are the kind that must continue to develop in a “cutting edge” way or face imminent obsolescence.

Not only do trends develop over time, technologies develop in a way which paces them. Moore’s Law notes that technology tends to double on itself about every eighteen months. This transition eventually applies to things like marketing as well; so ensure your brand expansion solutions are requisite to your needs.