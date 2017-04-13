Choosing the right VPN: Here’s How

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, is a useful tool to protect your privacy online. It helps you move around on the internet undetected. A VPN prevents hackers and other nefarious online criminals from accessing your personal data, safeguarding you from attacks.

VPN’s can be set up on any device and any operating system. They offer user-friendly function and secure data encryption.

What makes a VPN so great?

Hide your IP online.

Keep your online activities private from your ISP.

Stay protected at public Wi-fi spots.

What to look for in a VPN Provider

There are so many options when searching for the right VPN for your unique application. Before you sign up to any VPN service provider. Take some time to search the best VPN services for 2017, you will find reviews on all of the best options available.

When making your selection of VPN service provider, it’s important to consider the following;

Subscription price – You need the best compromise of value added services and functionality for your subscription fee.

You need the best compromise of value added services and functionality for your subscription fee. Data speed – The rate at which the network processes encrypted data. This is important, especially for live streaming.

The rate at which the network processes encrypted data. This is important, especially for live streaming. Privacy policy – Make sure that your provider has a clear privacy policy that protects you.

Make sure that your provider has a clear privacy policy that protects you. Security – The most important feature, make sure they are using the latest encryption technology.

The most important feature, make sure they are using the latest encryption technology. The Global reach of the VPN network – Where the servers are located and where they operate.

Where the servers are located and where they operate. Total number of connections permitted – Make sure that they offer you connection of multiple devices such as your mobile phone, tablet or PS4, and Xbox.

Make sure that they offer you connection of multiple devices such as your mobile phone, tablet or PS4, and Xbox. Customer support – A critical component, your VPN provider should be there for you when you need them.

Organize a Free Trial

Once you have read through your VPN reviews and have selected your preferred VPN provider, see if they offer a free trial and download it to your machine. This is the best way to get a real-world idea of the service and what they can offer you.

Most free trials are limited with their functionality but if you are satisfied with the trial, then the full version should be great. Search around for a discount code before you checkout with your new VPN.

Finding the right VPN for you

VPN’s are incredibly effective online tools to increase your security and protect your privacy. However, many providers also tailor their packages to either business users or private users. Some providers specialize in servicing either market and offer great deals and added features to their services.

To get the best deal and the best package for your purposes, make sure that you read through the reviews thoroughly and research user experiences online to see others experiences with the provider.

Here are some resources to help you out:

In Conclusion

A VPN offers you security and protection online for an inexpensive fee. With the online world developing at such a rapid pace and the scale of threats continually escalating, using a VPN just makes good sense.

Read through the reviews of VPN services for 2017 and select the right VPN provider to keep you safe online.