Starting a VPN Business? Here’s What You Need to Know

In an age where the vast majority of us live online, cyber security has never been more essential when it comes to protecting one’s identity, privacy and data. Whether you’re the owner of a growing business empire or an everyday web browser, failing to secure your online activities is a lot like leaving your door wide open and inviting burglars into your home.

Identity theft affects an average of 60 million Americans each year. Moreover, a host of prolific cybercriminals are currently on the FBI’s most wanted list.

That said, if you’re tech-savvy and entrepreneurially-minded, offering businesses or consumers a high-quality cybersecurity platform or service could provide you with a very healthy revenue stream. And concerning cybersecurity, Virtual Private Networks are particularly popular.

At present, 26% of people use a form of VPN worldwide. If you’d like to tap into this growing marketplace and start your very own VPN business, here’s what you need to know, or consider.

Target audience

Before you embark on your journey as a fully-fledged VPN business owner, you should take your target audience into consideration.

Different VPNs offer unique features and different levels of functionality aimed at different types of user. That said, before you begin to develop your core products (or products), you should take the time to consider whether you’d like to create a VPN for casual web users, freelancing business professionals, small businesses or larger organizations looking for a more extensive security solutions.

To help give your VPN products direction from the outset, you need to consider your target audience as well as their budget, their needs, their browsing behaviors and their demographic data (age, location, occupation, etc.).

An effective way of deciding on your ideal target audience or ‘model customers’ and developing a product for their specific needs is by building buyer personas with your partners, colleagues or collaborators.

Performance

While developing and launching a robust, marketable VPN is relatively straightforward in comparison to some other technical platforms or products, to create something that is worth selling, it must perform well.

When choosing a VPN provider, consumers both on a corporate and individual scale, regard speed as one the most vital performance metrics. Even the slightest element of latency or lag could send a potential client or customer into the arms of a direct competitor, so achieving a consistently high speed is essential.

Regarding the development of a speedy VPN, latency, bandwidth and throughput are the biggest factors to consider, but with the right technical talent and a comprehensive level of testing before launch, you will stand a fighting chance of creating a high performing product that meets the exact needs of your consumers.

In summary, concerning performance, a VPN’s speed is crucial, as is ease of use. By developing a VPN that is fast, user-friendly and delivers in all of its promises, both in terms of features and functionality, you’ll have a business that not only profitable, but evolves and scales steadily over time. That said, investing ample time and money in the speed, performance and consistency of your VPN is the key ingredient to sustainable success.

The competition

The global VPN market is expected to be worth $35.73 by 2022. It’s fair to say that the Virtual Private Network industry is profitable, but while there is money to be made, the competition is fierce.

At present, there are a host of VPN providers active across the globe with new players entering the arena every year. To stand out from the competition and become a profitable success, you focusing on offering your target consumers maximum value, the best possible user experience and an exceptional level of customer support is a must.

To market yourself effectively across digital channels (blog, website social media, mobile apps, etc.), you must focus on your USPs and communicate their specific value to your target users. Do you offer the most extensive choice of server locations in your region? Are you the cheapest yet most reliable VPN for casual everyday use? Do you offer the most flexible range of options for small tech startups?

The choice is yours: find yourself a niche, promote yourself consistently, make sure you deliver on your promises and you’ll stand an excellent chance of becoming a glistening needle in a highly-competitive digital haystack.

Talent

86% of buyers will pay more for a better brand experience.

With this in mind, to secure the ongoing success of your VPN venture, you must source the right talent. Even if you’re launching your business on somewhat of a shoestring, you should at the very least, hire the services of a talented customer support operative, a knowledgeable member of technical staff and the right marketing automation tools to help with the everyday promotional activities of your business.

Starting a VPN business is a challenging but potentially rewarding pursuit, and by taking these measures into consideration, you will maximize your chances of success in a profitable yet competitive marketplace.

Do you have any VPN business tips of your own? Please share them with us by leaving a comment.