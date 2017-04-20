Home Business: Tips on Moving Into a New Place

A home-based business is a dream come true to many business owners. However, just like any other things in life (and business), with every upside comes also a downside. One of the biggest downsides when running a home business arises when you decide to move into a new home.

So, how to move your business along with you into a new place – and fit in well?

There’s really no way around that, but it can be a lot more tolerable and a lot less stressful. Here are some tips on how to decide the best location for your new home – and business headquarters.

Moving to a new place can be an emotional experience. It’s a moment that can go both ways in the sense that it can be a very sad experience or a very fortuitous as well. But now it’s time to move on and you have to decide if you’re going to look into the available properties.

If you are, say, a Floridian, whether you plan on getting a place out of state, downtown Orlando, Latitude Delray Beach or just down the street from where you grew up, these simple guidelines still apply and should be in the back of your mind when making a decision.

The neighborhood

The neighborhood is a very important aspect of moving but also of living. What the neighborhood has to offer can have a deep impact not only on you but also on your children. It is important to make sure that it is a safe environment and that it offers its inhabitants the opportunity to prosper. Speaking of kids, you might want to look into which are the best schools and if the placed you’re eying Is close to some of the best schools available. Is this place in walking distance of public transportation? Can you easily drive to a grocery store nearby? Questions like this can be crucial in deciding whether or not a place is for you or not.

The neighbors

This is the next factor that needs to be taken into consideration. Usually, neighbors and neighborhoods go hand in hand, and each influences the other so that you can tell what one is going to be like by checking out the other. That being said, it’s important to see who your future neighbors are going to be and how you will be able to interact with them. Again, if you have kids, it might be good to move in a place where there are other kids as well so that they can make some friends.

The commodities

Depending on where your new home will be, it might be privy to some of the perks that come with modern housing solutions such as a built-in gym or even a swimming pool. Having things like this right inside your apartment building can make a world of difference not just for your commodity but also for how you deal with everyday tensions and make the most out of each day.

Pricing

Don’t look at the price of a place as what it appears to be by itself. Research the market thoroughly and see what other similar offers look like from a financial perspective. Keeping every offer available in mind, you will be able to make a much more educated choice which will be lighter on your wallet hopefully without having to sacrifice any of the other factors.

Surroundings

A home isn’t just the place where you live, but also the neighborhood in which you live. It’s important to make sure that your next home is situated in a good neighborhood or one that you will be comfortable in. The standards or requirements of the surrounding differ depending on where you find yourself in life. If you are married and have two small kids, it might be wiser to look for a housing opportunity in an area with a great school. If you are single and energetic, maybe something close to the city’s attractions or nightlife. This is highly subjective and depends on individual to individual.

Positioning

This might also be subjective, depending on what you want from your new home, but it is generally a rule of thumb to look for places that allow you to easily move between city districts or zones. A great home at the margin of the city might be the perfect dream home for some but a total turnoff for others. Make sure that wherever a housing option is located is also alright for what you want to do or where you go on a regular basis or else you’ll spend a lot of money on transportation for example.

Reminder: Notify the Old and New Local Authorities

Don’t forget, if you’re moving home, it means that your home business details should also be updated. Here’s who you should notify about your change of address.

General change of address

Assuming that you have a federal, state or local permits, you should change your details with your local agency. For taxation purposes, you should notify the IRS. Depending on your new location (in or out of state) you need to complete specific documents or update the existing ones. Be sure to visit the IRS website for detailed information on this.

If you move your business within your state…

…then you need to notify your Secretary of State. You may need to amend your existing documents for this purpose. You also need to notify your State Department of Revenue about your new address so that they can send tax information. Lastly, you need to contact your county for licenses and permits regarding the change of address.

If you move your business outside your state…

…then you should notify your old city and county, as well as your old state about the change of address, and contact with the new city/county for new license and permits, as well as the new state for a new business legal entity. Lastly, you need to notify the IRS about the change of state for proper taxation.

Like every state, city and county’s requirements are different, always consult with your local agency for the best route to go about with the legalities of your home business.

For more details about updating your home business, read this.

Takeaway

These are some of the things that you should look out for when looking for a new place to live, as well as do business at home. While there are other elements involved, these are some of the things that won’t change very much depending on how much your particular situation changes, and it’s good to make sure that you are moving into a place you can truly call home three years after you’ve moved in.