Why You Should Provide Full Disclosure to Your DUI Lawyer

Sometimes, you just forgot your reponsibilities.

After a long day putting off fire – problems after problems – at your company, you feel like taking a breather and grab a beer while on the road. Unfortunately, this can get you charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

If you are facing charges for driving under the influence, the smart move is to hire a lawyer to defend you in a court of law. While it may be difficult to do, it’s important to sit down with that lawyer and have a frank discussion about what was happening before, during, and after the arrest.

Here are a few of the reasons why nothing should be held back from your legal counsel, even details that could be personally embarrassing.

Nothing Shocks Lawyers

It’s true that something you said or did could be a little shocking to the average person. Mass Tsang, a DUI lawyer practising in Barrie, explains that when it comes to a DUI case, whatever you have to share will be taken in stride. That’s because your lawyer has probably represented someone else who has said or done things that never crossed your mind.

If you have any hesitation to share a detail because it makes you uncomfortable, go ahead and tell the lawyer anyway. Anything you leave out of the discussion makes it that much more difficult for the lawyer to know which defense options should be considered.

What You Say is Confidential

Remember that your legal counsel will consider everything you share to be confidential information. How or if it’s used in your defense is something the two of you will work out well before the court date. Unless the information is relevant to your defense, it never has to be discussed with another person.

Also, consider to go a local lawyer. If you’re facing a charge in, say, Kitchener area, you should contact DUI lawyers in the Kitchener office. In this case, your lawyers can advise you with a more relevant legal help.

You Don’t Really Know What’s Relevant and What’s Not

Glossing over some details could make it harder for your DUI lawyer to develop a defense strategy. The fact is you are not in a position to know what information would make a difference and has no bearing on the situation. By contrast, your lawyer may pick up on a small detail that does make all the difference in how you are defended against those DUI charges.

Never leave out something just because you don’t see the relevance. Share it all with your legal counsel and let the lawyer decide if the information is useful. Doing so could be providing the lawyer with one more detail that helps your case in ways that you never imagined possible.

The Lawyer Can Protect Your Rights

Do you fully understand the laws related to driving under the influence in the GTA? The average person knows a little but could stand to learn quite a bit more. If you really want your lawyer to be in a position to protect your rights, telling your legal counsel everything you can remember is crucial.

The bottom line is that you have nothing to lose by providing full disclosure to your lawyer and everything to gain. Even if some bit of information does not exactly put you in the best light, go ahead and tell all. It could be just what the lawyer needs to ensure your day in court is fair, balanced, and just.