How to Manage Your Day-to-Day Tasks

Any business owner or manager will be able to relate to feeling as though there are not enough hours in the day. So much to do, and not enough time to do it – sound familiar?

To be a successful entrepreneur means being organised, and if you are not organised then you need to get organised – fast. If you fail to get your affairs in order then, sooner or later, you will become bogged down with issues that could have easily been avoided.

Make a To-Do List

The first thing that any entrepreneur should do at the end of every day is to make a to-do list of all of the tasks that need to be completed the following day. Try not to leave this until the morning, this way you have one last task to complete, and you are less likely to forget an important task overnight.

List your daily tasks in order of importance, ensuring that you tackle tasks of high importance first. This means that important tasks will not be left until the end of the day, when you may be tempted to rush them instead of taking your time to ensure they are completed properly.

Business owners and entrepreneurs can give themselves the added motivation of once they have completed their tasks – no matter how early – they can finish for the day.

Write Down How Long Each Task Will Take

One technique that many managers take is to make a note of how long each task will take. This then makes it much easier to schedule tasks into your day. Allow for discrepancies in timing – some will be finished sooner than you though, and some will take longer – when you schedule your day.

For example, if you believe a task will take you an hour-and-a-half to complete, schedule two hours for this task allowing for time to overrun. This way, in the event that you do take longer than you thought, you are not behind in your day.

Do Not Work Through Lunch

If you can help doing so, never work through your lunch. Working throughout the day without a break is not healthy, physically or mentally. Even if you take just a few minutes to go for a walk, it is better than sitting at your desk without a single break.

More often than not, when you return to your tasks after a break you will see things in a new light. Something that you may have originally been stuck with can seem a lot easier after a small break.

Keep a Fresh Head

It cannot be understated just how important it is to keep fresh when running or building a business. If you find something that works for you, then stick to it, whether that means investing in a coffee subscription if you believe it is best, working with music on or anything else.

When we become stressed and/or tired, we soon begin to make sloppy mistakes and irrational decisions that we soon regret. As someone responsible for the running of a business, these could have detrimental effects on the future of your company and career.

Delegate

Lastly, do not be afraid to delegate tasks if you feel that you are taking on too much. If you have a team around you, then utilise it as the best employees will be more than happy to take on extra responsibility.

Far too many owners find it hard to let go, which in one way is commendable but almost always end up ultimately becoming the downfall of the business. Delegation is not only good for you as the owner or manager but provides the opportunity for team members to make the step up, which can only be good for the business as a whole.

By taking on even just a couple of the tips listed above, you will soon be reaping the benefits of being better organised and extra time in your day.