9 Kinds of Text Content to Attract New Customers

To build a powerful content strategy, you need to constantly experiment with various types of content. These tools help to expand coverage and attract new potential customers. Your current audience may like your articles as they are now, but that does not mean that there are plenty more fish in the sea.

We have compiled a list of 9 different types of content that will help attract new leads. Use them to give a new life to your blog.

1. Checklists

It is a very useful to diversify your text. Before going to the store we often make checklists of products, and before going on trip – checklist of things that we need to take with us. A checklist is convenient to use: you can print it and put a check mark on it or hang it over the table and use it as a reminder. For example, in the article about promoting an event through social media the author has created a handy infographic that illustrates the information in a catchy and easy-to-read form.

2. Memos

They are small notes that people can save for the future. Make a memo in the form of illustrations. For example, this resource has created a memo that displays the ideal character count for different social media posts.

3. Newsletter

A blog not only increases incoming traffic, but also attracts new leads. How to turn blog readers into potential customers? Start by turning them into loyal subscribers. Just ask the readers to put their email if they want to receive notifications about new posts from the blog. To implement this feature, the site should have a simple form with an email field. Most likely, you are reading this article because of the mailing list. If not, subscribe to the form below.

4. E-books

Electronic books give information to existing and potential customers. This type of content helps to gain credibility in your business sphere. Collect your best articles into an e-book. Choose materials about a certain topic, edit, write an introduction and conclusion, put everything in one style – and blam! The book is ready. For example, Hubspot has collected a library of such e-books.

5. Guides

Guides contain a variety of training materials which contain step-by-step instructions, documents, and reference books. It may be like a small e-book on a narrowed topic. For example, the author in this article gives a “10-Step Guide to set-up a Home Business” with links and examples.

6. Selections

A selection is an article with a list of resources or materials about a certain topic. A great way to reuse the existing content in a new way is combining several small materials into a bundle. For example, in this article the author proposes resources for freelancers that help increase productivity.

7. Presentations

Presentations are an excellent example of a lead magnet. Read your past articles, maybe one of them can be given a new life and turned into a presentation. A good presentation allows you to inform the audience and conduct a dialogue with them – no matter what device the reader uses. For example, in a post about creating presentations, the author has attached own presentations to blog post to illustrate the text content.

8. Interviews

An interviews with an expert is an exceptional product of its kind. If you are offering an interview, it should either relate to the interests of your audience, or the reader should be interested in the expert. If you have met both conditions, feel free to turn the interview into visual content: a video or presentation.

9. Templates and samples

These types of content are especially popular with users. They serve as a frame, by means of which readers can create something on their own. Therefore, they are so eagerly downloaded. For example, if a company like Writemyessayonline works in the academic writing sphere, sample essays and templates play a great role in content promotion.

Takeaway

Conduct an experiment with different content formats, and you’ll find out which ones are right for your audience and bring the most leads. Visual content evokes the strongest response from the audience, encouraging them to learn more about your brand. If you make interesting visual content of high quality and regularly promote it, the reputation and recognition of your brand will grow rapidly.

What type of content do you use more frequently? Leave comments – lets discuss it!