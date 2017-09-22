5 Tips to Launch a Profitable Personal Training Startup

Let’s start with this: you’ve come to terms with the fact that your childhood ambition to become an orthopedic surgeon — or perhaps your parents’ lofty aspiration — isn’t going to pan out. After all, they’re not just giving those credentials away at the mall or online.

But that doesn’t mean your interest and aptitude to help people become healthier, stronger and more athletic — whether they’re training for a marathon or simply want to maximize their mobility — must be shuttered. You can still live your dream and enjoy a higher level of personal and professional satisfaction than you imagined possible by launching a highly profitable personal training startup.

Sound daunting? Don’t be dismayed: if you have the drive and determination, then you can make it happen. Here are five tips to point you in the right direction:

1. Obtain Your Certification

Unlike becoming a sports medicine physician or (as noted above) orthopedic surgeon, you don’t need a medical degree or years of postgraduate training to become a professional personal trainer. There are different organizations and associations, and each has its own methods and mandate.

Just make sure whatever certification body you choose is accreted by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). Also keep in mind that part of your training should cover first aid, providing CPR, and using a defibrillator.

2. Get Insured

It’s very important to get proper insurance coverage, including professional liability insurance. You’ll learn more about this as part of your training, but it’s wise to consult an insurance agent or broker who focuses in this area. Speaking with experienced personal trainers can also be insightful, and most people in the field are more than willing to lend a hand.

3. Identify Your Target Market

You may already have a niche in mind, such as seniors or high school athletes. Or, you may not necessarily have a target market in mind. Either way, it’s important to conduct your research and see which direction is going to help you connect with prospective clients who (and this is the really important part) are going to be happy and willing to pay for your services.

4. Create a Great Website

A great website is one that is content rich, professional, beautiful, and is designed to display properly on various devices and browsers. If web design isn’t in your wheelhouse, make sure you get expert help (you can start with a template to save time and money).

5. Market Your Business

Once you’re ready to hit the ground running, launch a marketing campaign that connects you with your target audience. You can use both online and offline strategies, as well as cross-promotional marketing with strategic partners, such as hospitals, clinics, fitness clubs, and so on.

The Bottom Line

There’s never been a better time to launch a personal training startup, as the US Department of Labor predicts that the fitness training field will grow by at least 8 percent each year through to 2024. And so, what are you waiting for? Dive in, do your research, consult with experts and before you know it, you’ll be helping people becoming healthier and happier — including yourself!