Top 4 Tips for Improving the Appeal of Your Business Blog

With blogging becoming more and more popular amongst both businesses and individuals, making sure that yours stands out from the crowd is essential. Successful blogging today can be immensely difficult since there is just so much competition out there to beat. However, the good news is that sometimes, it’s the small changes that you can make to your business blog that make all the difference in attracting your readership.

We’ve put together some top tips to help you improve your business blog’s appeal.

Tip 1. Work on Visual Appeal

Bear in mind that when readers visit your business blog, it will usually only take them a couple of seconds to decide whether or not they’d like to stick around and read your content. At this point, it doesn’t really matter what you’ve posted on your blog – it’s all about how it looks and making a good first impression. So, taking the time to work on your blog’s layout and design is essential; an appealing design will catch the eye of your readers.

Attractive imagery and videos will also help your blog to stand out from the crowd; you can find awesome free stock photography to add some colorful appeal to posts and the home page.

Tip #2. Consider the Technical Factors

When landing on your business blog, it’s not just the overall appearance that readers will take into account – technical factors such as page loading speed and mobile-friendliness are also something that many users will judge your blog on. With so many different blogs out there for readers to choose from and many offering information on the same niches or topics, it’s important to make sure that your readers aren’t given any reason to give up and find what they are looking for elsewhere.

Along with that, with an increasing number of the population now using their smartphone and tablet devices to browse the web, having a fully mobile optimized blog is an absolute essential.

Tip #3. Provide an Easy Navigation System

When your readers land on your blog, they might be looking for information on something specific. In this case, you’ll need to ensure that they are able to find exactly what they are looking for easily and quickly.

Blogs that have a tricky navigation system can quickly put readers off; today, convenience is paramount online and most users will want to find what they need and get the information as quickly as possible. For example, a search bar and dividing your posts into different categories makes it easy for your readers to know exactly where to go for the information that they want.

Tip #4. Make Reading Easy

Lastly, it’s time to think about how the main content on your blog is presented to your readers. When designing blog posts, it’s important to ensure that they will be easy to read – not just in how they are written, but also how they are laid out. Also, when writing a blog post, stick to smaller, more frequent paragraphs rather than just one block of text – this looks more visually appealing and is easier for the reader to digest.

Now over to you…

So, did you enjoy these tips? We’d love to hear from you in the comments.