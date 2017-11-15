How to Buy Ether Easily and Securely

Trading and investing in cryptocurrencies is on the rise. If you are interested in jumping into the lucrative markets, read on.

Are you looking for trading or investing in digital assets other than bitcoin? If so, you may be interested in ether (digital assets that drive the Ethereum platform.)

Getting started is easier than you think. You can buy ether using fiat currency (for example USD, Euro etc.) or cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. It is a fairly easy process that simply requires you to register on an online exchange platform, buy ether and then store it safely in your Ethereum wallet.

Even though ether has rapidly gained popularity as a cryptocurrency of choice for most users, it is still fairly new. The good news is, there are several exchange platforms that trade ether.

Online cryptocurrency exchanges have simplified the entire process by making it easy to register. Unlike before, it now takes no time to verify your account and get some piece of the action. Below are some of the best online exchanges that you can efficiently buy ether using either cryptocurrencies or fiat currency.

Online exchange platforms that let you buy ether with fiat currency and cryptocurrencies

Coinbase

This is one of the most popular exchange sites worldwide since you can buy ether using your credit card. It is available in the USA, Europe, Canada, UK and Singapore. You can buy and sell other cryptocurrencies on this website as well or convert your crypto money to fiat currency. Coinbase only charges a fee of 3.75% and lets you buy ether instantly.

However, users have often complained of poor customer service as well as the site always being down due to maintenance issues. Coinbase is one of the simplest exchange platforms and is suitable for all beginners.

Cex.io

You can buy ether from Cex.io with fiat money as well as enjoy a wide variety of services for using other cryptocurrencies. You simply register your account, verify your account and transfer funds from your bank account or credit card. This website is secure and popular because it offers good exchange rates and has formed an excellent reputation over the years.

Poloniex

This platform has the largest ETH/BTC trading volume in the market. It is well suited for those who would like to buy a large amount of ether since it has the best liquidity. It provides a safe trading environment with a secured two-factor authentication and fast account creation. All you have to do is deposit your Bitcoins to Poloniex from your crypto wallet and you can start to buy ether. Additionally, you can also trade in Ethereum classic.

Kraken

Kraken is a US-based exchange platform that is well-suited for experienced users. It offers more digital trade currencies than Coinbase and allows you to make fiat deposits through bank transfers and wires. It is one of the most reputable companies in the cryptocurrency world and is also a good option for low transaction fees. Beginners may find it hard to use Kraken and users have also complained of its poor user interface.

Takeaway

Many users right now are heavily investing in various cryptocurrencies hoping they will improve in value. To do this successfully, it is prudent that you start with an online exchange platform that is secure, fast and easy to use. The ones mentioned above are among the best, but you can search for more.