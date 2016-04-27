Robust Instagram Post Scheduling App: Hopper Review

The first reason to have a social media scheduling app should be obvious to anyone working to further their brand: It allows you the ability to launch more posts, in far less time, using far fewer resources.

There are many (too many!) social media scheduling apps out there on the web. The good thing with choices is that you have the freedom to choose the one that suits your need. The bad thing is that finding THE one is challenging.

Today, we attempt to make things easier by focusing on one reliable tool, Hopper, that schedule posts for the most popular social platform right this moment, Instagram.

We have a great opportunity to have a look-see at what Hopper can do for your Instagram accounts. But first, let’s get started with the platform: Why Instagram?

Instagram is the User-Engagement King of Social Media

Nearly a quarter of the entire adult population on the planet were on Instagram as of the summer of 2015. Of course, this pales in comparison to 62% of that same demographic on Facebook. But if you’re building a brand, engagement with those users is all that should really matter.

The more often you can get your brand in front of users (I.e., post) the more value ($$$) you’re going to get out of those users.

According to market research firm, Forrester, Instagram has been the top social media platform for engagement for the last few years now. And it doesn’t appear that things are going to change dramatically anytime soon either.

When compared to Facebook, Instagram offers brands a per-follower engagement rate of 4.21% compared to the slight 0.07% enjoyed by brands on Facebook. Twitter’s rates are even more dismal from a marketing perspective, with the per-user engagement rate set at just 0.03% for the average non-celebrity post.

To put those numbers into a different perspective; Instagram coaxes 58 times more engagement than Facebook out of each follower, and a whopping 120 times more than Twitter!

This is why research from firms like Forrester, Simply Measured, and data from Pew Research have been putting Instagram on top for social media engagement since 2013.

What Hopper Can Do For You

Now that the numbers are clear, and the branding value of Instagram has been established, there’s no reason why any business should be neglecting to make their presence known to its users.

Hopper makes the process of building a following and interacting with Instagram users easy, allowing you to schedule up to 100 posts in a single go. Hopper subscribers can upload photos from a number of sources including: Dropbox, Google Drive, PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets, websites, Facebook – you can even upload photos from other Instagram users.

All this can be done from a PC or smartphone with the simplest of ease. You can set all your posts for the week/month in one single day, then watch as your follower and customer-base grows on virtual auto-pilot! The app even includes a simple, yet powerful photo-editing tool at no extra charge.

Growing Your Audience Doesn’t Have to be Difficult

95% of brands who post at least 5 times a week see their customer-base grow month after month by allocating just a portion of their marketing resources to Instagram.

Using Hopper’s Business or Agency plans, users get unlimited monthly posts, meaning you could make ten or a hundred times that many posts to keep your brand fresh in follower’s minds while promoting your products and brand-related photos. And with plans starting at just $10 a month, growing your Instagram following isn’t going to take a huge chunk out of your budget either.

Here are some current stats (as of April 2016) about Hopper’s user base:

Users in 40 countries.

Unique pageviews per month (20,000-30,000)

1,500+ Instagram accounts using Hopper.

5% of users have accounts over 100,000 followers.

40% of users have accounts over 5,000 followers.

26% of users have accounts between 1,000 and 5,000 followers.

34% of users have accounts below 1,000 followers.

While your number of Instagram followers is significant to you and important to Hopper’s staff (when your business grows, so does theirs), you never have to worry about being charged more as your following expands. Hopper’s fixed pricing plans remain the same whether you have 100 or 100,000 followers.

How it Works

Sing up for a free 14-day trial of their Basic, Business, or Popular Agency plan here. Use Hopper’s set-it-and-forget-it Instagram post scheduler and other included features during that two week trial, watch your list of followers grow, and engage with your audience at a level you’ve never been able to do before with such ease.

If you decide the app isn’t for you after the trial period, simply move on – no hard feelings from the helpful folks at Hopper.

Easy, right?