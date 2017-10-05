Which Is the Best Coding Language for Your Start-Up?

One of the worst things that you can do in a room full of developers and coders is say that there is one programming language that’s better than the others. There are tons of languages out there and programmers all have their preferences about which they want to use. If you say that one is better than all of the others, then you’re bound to get some death stares and get into tons of arguments.

However, there are definitely some languages that you could choose for your startup that are going to be better than others. It all depends on the needs of your business and which are going to push your business forward. Keep reading down below to learn more about the top coding languages in the world and which you should choose for your startup.

.NET

This platform is run by Microsoft and is mainly used in any applications that are running on Microsoft Windows, which makes sense. The only thing about this coding platform is that it’s a pretty closed environment. It’s completely controlled by Microsoft and only works with applications that are running within that ecosystem. That means that this platform is a bit less open than others that you could choose. When you are getting developers that are working on the .NET platform, they may have trouble working in a startup environment.

.NET is normally used in an enterprise and larger business environment, which means that .NET developers might not be used to working in such a relaxed environment of a startup.

Java

If you haven’t heard about Java as a programming language, then you’ve definitely been living under a rock for the past decades. Java is the most popular and most common-place coding language in the whole world. It’s been around since 1995 and has been a core piece of developing applications in business environments since then.

One of the main reasons for this is that it’s a pretty easy language to learn and can be used on many different applications and devices, no matter what operating system they are running. This means that no matter what you need to use Java development for in your startup, you are going to have developers who can make that happen for you. On top of that, you’re not going to have any shortage of candidates for a Java developer job – so many candidates out there have Java knowledge and experience under their belts.

Python

Next up, we have another super common and popular programming language – Python. This specific language has been used widely in scientific communities because it’s super easy to learn and has a large library for the sciences. This language is also platform independent – just like Java. This means that it’s going to be easily adaptable, no matter what platform you are running at your startup.

Ruby

If you’re looking for a popular programming language for your startup, then you’ve got to look into Ruby. Ruby has come into popularity in recent years as a great programming language for startups that are just getting built up. There is a great and comprehensive online education program that you or anyone in your startup can start learning if you don’t want to hire a new Ruby programmer.

It’s super easy to learn and anyone can get started, no matter where you might find yourself in the world. That’s one of the main reasons why this language has grown so much in popularity and has become such a commonplace name in the programming world. The only thing to watch out for when it comes to applications that are running Ruby is the fact that they don’t scale up so well. You might have some issues if there are large numbers of requests coming in on the server side once your startup starts scaling up operations.

PHP

PHP is one of the earliest languages in the game, which means that there are tons of tutorials online and other information that you can find. If you don’t want to hire a PHP programmer or someone with that knowledge, then much like Ruby, you can learn all you need to know online to get whatever job you need done, done.

There are no strict rules that you have to play along with when it comes to PHP, which means that you are free to be as creative as you would like with the code.

Conclusion

And there you have it! No matter what language you are looking at using in your startup, then you are going to find programmers who can handle it. Or you can even train someone in the company right now to learn one of these languages as the Internet is full of online training and education courses for anyone to learn how to code!