Business Writing: How to Invoke Professionalism in Your Writing

If your job profile includes a lot of documents, content creation and such, there’s a big chance that you might have to do quite a bit of writing during your stay in that position.

Business writing is different from school writing in many ways, but at the core, it follows some of the same principles. If you have to write for your job, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t strive to do it as best as you can. After all, you’re probably trying to impress the people telling you “hey, write my essay”. In fact, you can turn your writing job into a nice side hustle, even someday your writing gigs will force you to quit your job and focus on those full-time. Who knows?

But for now, you need to acquire the actual skills. Here are some really easy tips and tricks for improving your business writing quality by a lot.

Talk the talk

Of course, this isn’t something that you do overnight. But you should take the time to learn new words and expressions. Especially if you’re new at your job, you probably lack the lingo of the topic of your choice at the moment. The easiest way to ‘talk’ more like your audience is by to read specialty books or material that is different from what you usually consume.

Form the core structure first

List your main ideas before writing. This is a really useful trick especially if you’re having trouble keeping track of everything that’s supposed to go in your essay. Plan ahead by listing down all the main ideas that will go into your work. Once you cover one idea, just do a check sign next to it and start expanding on the next one, and so on.

Get an idea of what you’re looking for

No, we’re not talking about stealing or copying someone else’s work. We’re talking about simply reading other people’s essays. Getting a sense of how you are supposed to formulate your essay can improve your work tremendously.

By reading other people’s work, you can see how they tackle certain problems that you might be still struggling with during the writing process. For instance, you might find it very difficult to find the right words that tie together your paragraphs. See what your friend does in that situation and then emulate their solution into your own work.

Use quotes and statistics

Essays and usually any kind of written work are more convincing when they tell you what other people say. Include quotes from other people in your essay, and things like percentages from studies done. These will help you look more credible and hook your audience with some facts.

Don’t write all your essays the same way

Depending on who your target audience is, you should change up your writing style. Are you writing for a creative class or for a more rigid environment? Use this to determine if you should keep things serious or if you can go a little wilder with your content. Crack a joke, make a clever reference, but only if the context allows it.