Cutting-Edge Mobile Tech and Future Possibilities

Nobody can dispute that mobile technology is changing lives and the industry is outpacing any other when it comes to growth, including online technology. Today, the fact that you can take care of many daily tasks on your phone may be something you already take for granted. The mobile phone evolution has been swift and that of smartphones, like the growth from the flagship iPhone to iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, has been even faster.

In future, you can expect your mobile phone to be even more closely embedded into your day-to-day life. Some industry experts and futurologists predict that phones will be remote controls for everyone’s life, while others think that mobile phones will literally run lives for people. Here’s a short list of some of the things you may expect from the mobile phones of the future.

New Functionalities

One of the most striking features about mobile technology development is how it will blend in everyday life. A great example is Internet of Things (IoT), a term that describes networked devices with electronic functions and Internet connectivity. Networks and mobile technology are developing to such a point that IoT is about to hit mainstream, making interaction from a personal device even easier; already, you can check whether you have milk in your refrigerator or change your self-drive car route.

Hardware Advancement

It’s reported that the next iPhone is likely going to be a retro-inspired flipper phone as support for vintage-inspired tech grows. However, most people think that mobile technology future will be focused on wearables, with many suggesting communication and such mobile functions will not be phones at all.

Latest generation of smartwatches are untethered and carry out more functions than ever before. Headsets are already wireless, and are likely going untethered too. In addition, soft contact lenses instead of head-mounted gear are not so far in the future.

Creative designers, stretching the boundaries of what your smartphone is capable of, have developed concept phones like the Motorola Piccolo. Some of the features on such concept phones include wrist-wear hologram projectors, full-function wrist cuffs and phones flexible enough for crumpling or folding.

Expect the idea of a malleable or hologram phone to be expanded to suit whatever you are doing, while simpler hardware enhancements are already available. For instance, Sony has a lens that allows their users to leverage digital cameras on smartphones at a completely new level.

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

VR and AR are expected to come to maturity with mobile technology. Pokémon Go has already given the world an idea of how fun Augmented Reality can be. Occupational and educational applications are also exciting; AR can allow students to learn more about a specimen or object they focus the phone’s camera on, or even show alternate outcomes of things like fires and floods. VR can also be used to immerse students into any scenario they’re learning or even allow doctors to view and perform surgeries from remote locations.

IoT is not the only way your mobile phone will make your life easier; it will also offer new ways of linking up to different information. For example, with AR, not only can you learn more about an art piece simply by focusing on it; you will also be able to learn about businesses just by focusing on the office block through your phone’s camera.

Conclusion

Desktop machines can perform all present and future capabilities in mobile devices. However, modern technology is making the mobile options just as powerful as laptop and desktop ones, and people seem to prefer the former. In fact, mobile technology seems to fit better into the daily life of the future.