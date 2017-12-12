Garage Door Companies Share How to Write Interesting Content for a Boring Topic

If you do content marketing, you probably understand how hard it can be to make certain topics appealing to your target readers. In a world of modern technology, attention spans are decreasing at a phenomenal rate. So how do you capture the attention of your audience and ensure they retain the information you’re providing them?

If you want to write content that appeals to your target audience, check out these tips to help you write engaging posts for “boring” topics.

Provide the Answers Your Readers Are Looking For

When people go on the look for content, they typically have questions they are trying to answer. If you’re someone who has experience in your niche, you’re probably well aware of the questions some of your readers might be on the look for. By providing answers to frequently asked questions, you’re writing posts with true value to your audience.

If you head online to question databases such as Yahoo or Quora, you’ll find that there are tons of different questions people are asking. You might find some of them silly or irrelevant, but people who are interested in your niche are looking for these answers.

NationServe, garage doors experts in Tempe, does a great job in creating valuable content for their target audiences. They share, “You should begin by searching online for your niche and see what types of questions people are asking. Then you can start building content around common themes that people seem to want answers to. It’s the best way to make sure you’re relevant and interesting to real consumers.”

Provide Interesting Context

People typically think there is no way to spruce up an overly boring topic. But this is admitting defeat before you even begin your writing. One of the best ways to help add flavor to a topic, is to give interesting context to the subject.

For example, if you’re writing about a specific product, you should look online to see if there are any funny stories or facts related to it. Perhaps you could find interesting history, trends, or studies that you can relate to your product. For example, if you were talking about tea, you could discuss the origins of the drink and how it became so popular in the Western world.

Creative Door, garage door repair and installation specialists in Calgary, publishes weekly posts about garage door. To spruce up the topics, they tie them with seasonal trends. For example, a garage door decoration tips post for holiday season, or a post about camping gear storage in the garage come summer time.

Graphics, Graphics, Graphics

Another way to help improve engagement in your content is to add graphics that provide information about the subject. The best ideas for this typically include images, graphs, or infographics, as these help the readers understand the topic better and grasp important information easily.

Make sure the graphics are well-labeled, well-illustrated, and professionally designed. You can discuss them in further detail throughout your writing.

No Topic is Too Boring

Don’t shy away from a topic because it seems boring. Topics are only boring if you allow them to be. If you provide interesting context to questions that people want answers to, you’re sure to get good engagement and traffic from your readers.