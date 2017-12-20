Native Mobile App: A Trend to be Followed or Way to Improve Business Efficiency

Mobile apps are making so much noise in the world, should I think of creating one for my business? Will it be any way helpful or will it turn to another waste of money? How do I decide between numerous pros and cons of native and hybrid apps?

These are likely to be the very questions you have already asked, and for sure found and read lots of recommendations on how mobile applications can boost sales, statistics and mobile and web comparative studies, posts about react native app development and so on.

But as now you are here reading a new post on the same topic, this means you have not come to any conclusion where to start and whether there is any use to start at all.

Let’s consider the questions one by one.

Does my business need a mobile application, and for what reason?

Yes, it does. Yes – if you do intend to develop the business and are not going to rest on your laurels.

According to Statistic Brain as of 2017 the number of the world smartphone users was 2 300 000 000.

According to countrymeters statistics as of November 2017 the Earth population exceeded 7 560 000 000. This means about one of three Earth’s inhabitants uses smartphone. Are you sure you are ready to lose the audience?

How do I use the mobile app to maximum effect?

The application itself will not bring you huge profit at once. The same as you will not start cooking better as if by magic, in case you equip the kitchen at a state-of-the-art level. Any machine needs to be handled and used in a proper way – there and then only new delicate dishes will appear on your home menu.

It works in a similar way with the mobile product: start with considering in earnest what tasks you are going to complete and what targets to achieve.

To start with, you shall understand that this kind of application may be aimed at two scopes: inside and outside of your company. So, you can create one intended for your employees, and another one for your consumers. Or combine both, or use only one, or make three apps – final solution depends on your business specific features and prospects.

Externally focused App

When we think of any reasons why the business needs the mobile app, the first to occur is to attract more potential buyers in order to increase sales and profit.

And rightly so, the benefits of the mobile app will contribute significantly to refreshing your business:

A lot of users have already switched from the web world to the mobile life, and you are running a risk to lose them. The mobile application will not allow you being stuck in the past, and at least, will keep you up with competitors who already use these opportunities.

Dealsunny.com offers the mobile statistics data for online payments, for example, performed within one hour.

And now look at the amounts growing within one month.

Source

Seems too global? Let’s turn to the more local scale: having installed the mobile app, the user will have it at hand and use on a more regular basis to get information on your company and products and seek help.

Due to the mobile app your consumer is getting closer to you, and you are getting closer to the consumer as well. Everybody is aware of such conventional marketing channels as mailouts, calls and leaflets distribution. But now, as portable electronic devices became an essential part of our everyday life, and we get the most information via mobile phones, this would be irrational to leave out such an excellent sales channel.

For example,

As for other marketing channels: reading an email requires form the user to enter the email account; any telephone call works only if the consumer is called at his or her leisure time, which is difficult to guess. And through the mobile app the communication runs easier and more inconspicuous.

Anyone who installed the app on the phone, has practically admitted you to his or her house. The user will definitely see and react to your push-notifications telling about new discounts and offers and your news posts, for the simple reason that it is easy and habitually to use the app when the person is, for example, on the way and bored.

Mobile devices allow collecting user’s context-dependent data, information on user’s location and activity, and based on this information you may make your application more targeted.

For example,

You have an opportunity to offer loyalty programs for return customers. It is well-known that attracting a new customer is five to twenty five times more expensive than retaining the return one. And the app will help you to personalize approach to and focus on these customers.

Moreover, the mobile application also presents a reliable way to improve your brand awareness and image.

The five or four star application inspires certain trust. Have a look at TOP Appstore or Googleplay apps: Facebook, Whatsapp, Viber, Uber, Amazon. Success rate of the brands is beyond any doubt.

Internally focused App

The mobile application can be needed by your company as an internal tool to increase efficiency of the in-house processes used.

It will be helpful to the service providing companies in order to improve:

quality of services

For example,

An app for parlor maids and clients where everyone can leave a feedback. Another positive side of the product is that it facilitates order and payment operations for the client.

overall performance

For example,

The app can improve the performance of any design company. In case the workers have to take measurements on site, they can use the application to send the measurement data to architects in the head office. Thus, they do not have to waste time for completing any forms or transferring the information into the common system.

process controlability and monitoring

For example,

Based on the location the application can trace the way of social or health workers and check the time they spend with the person under care. Thus, the process can be controlled and optimized as required.

Does my business need native or hybrid mobile app?

It makes sense to create the hybrid app at the initial stage when you want to try the idea of your application:

you will get at your disposal a cost effective application for all your target platforms (iOS, Android, Windows Phone);

for all your target platforms (iOS, Android, Windows Phone); your product will need little time to enter key markets ;

; having got access to the users of the main platforms, you will be able to try such a tool in order to decide whether your business needs it at the moment and in what form, and to find the most effective way to use the mobile application.

In case your idea is tested out, and the features are defined completely, the native app is recommended to be developed:

your app will comply with the standard requirements of the native platform;

of the native platform; you will have an opportunity to create the complex application with broad selection of functions;

with broad selection of functions; the application will be fast and optimized for every platform ;

; your app will be safe for users in the context of data protection.

Takeaway

The mobile application is not a must for your business, but appears to be an effective tool for performance improvement .

. The well-thought-out application is a sign of your commitment and far-sightedness.

As any product the mobile app shall be properly handled and applied .

. The mobile application can be useful both for external and internal usage depending on your company’s needs and specific features.

depending on your company’s needs and specific features. The hybrid application is the best choice to check the mobile app idea, while the native one is a better fit for tried and tested concepts designed for long-term use and competitive development.

If you need a team to inspire any of your ideas with mobile life – trust, delegate and let the good times roll with Umbrella!