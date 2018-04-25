5 Ways Young Entrepreneurs Can Make Side Income

If you are a young entrepreneur, one of the first things you will realize is that an additional income source is always a good idea; especially when you still need cash to fund your ongoing projects. Fortunately, when done right, the side hustle should not make your primary business commitment suffer. The point is to have an additional source of income, which means you will still need to keep your current entrepreneurial project going, or at least growing as you earn the extra cash.

Here are some of the ideas:

1. Start a Taxi Business

Being a young entrepreneur, you probably know that the taxi business is nothing like it used to be in the past. Thanks to companies like Uber and Lyft, regular folk like you and me can earn part of the taxi business dollars by ferrying strangers to their destinations in our free time.

With a company like Uber, you can decide when to work, and when to take a break and attend to other engagements. Therefore, this is a good way to earn some cash on the side, especially if you have quite a bit of time to spare between your other commitments.

2. Become a Transcriber

With this side hustle, you can make up to $50 an hour. And that’s not the best part – no skills are needed for this job; or even experience. Basically, you start making money right away, and from wherever you are.

Furthermore, you can do this job on your own time. You don’t even need to invest time building a client base, though that might take things to another level. Otherwise, this simple job can make you quite a bit of money and get you closer to becoming the successful young entrepreneur you have always known you could be.

3. Become a Freelancer

This might sound like a cliché, but it might be precisely what you need to make some extra cash without abandoning other financial projects you are undertaking. According to Kathy D. Johns of 10 Best Reports, making additional money from freelancing is a lot easier than it seems.

You can simply find tasks that are related to your hobby and you are good to go. For instance, if you like traveling, you can start blogging about your escapades and use the chance to earn advertising revenue. The good thing about freelancing is that you can start earning money right away; and you can work from anywhere.

4. Become a Social Media Manager

So, you think that the copious amount of time you spend online on social media is a problem? Hold that thought. This addiction can be used for good if you can become a social medial manager.

You would be surprised at how much companies and other individuals might be willing to pay you to keep them alive and active on social media. You can find such opportunities on several online job sites, and earn yourself some money on the side while still indulging in this beloved pastime.

5. Testing Websites

You are a young entrepreneur, right? Odds that you spend a lot of time online, and not always in ways that help you make a living. So, why not spend some of this time testing out websites. This job is simple, and companies are willing to pay good money to have people test out their websites and help them identify areas of improvement and get rid of bugs. These guys also care about whether or not their sites are easy to use and effective for the purpose they were created.

Once the company has decided to have you test out their site, all you need to do is wait for their instructions on the aspects they want tested, and you can begin your job.

Conclusion

So there you have it – simple ways you can make some money online without quiting your main job. As a young entrepreneur, the tips above should making having an extra source of income incredibly easy. So, instead of sitting around wondering how you will get the additional cash you need to make your next venture a success, spend that time giving any or some of these recommendations a try.